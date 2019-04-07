Yasiel Puig among five ejected after benches clear during Pirates-Reds altercation

April 7 (UPI) -- Cincinnati outfielder Yasiel Puig was one of five ejected after a benches-clearing incident Sunday during the Reds' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In the top of the fourth inning, Pirates pitcher Chris Archer threw a 93 mph fastball behind Reds first baseman Derek Dietrich to trigger the incident. Dietrich previously slammed a home run off Archer in the second inning and remained in the batter's box for an extended period of time before circling the bases.

Archer took exception to Dietrich's gesture, leading to the incident in the fourth. Home plate umpire Jeff Kellogg issued warnings to both clubs, but Reds manager David Bell ran onto the field to dispute the call. Bell argued that Archer should have been ejected after the pitch.

Players from both teams ran to the pitcher's mound and began to shove one another. After the situation appeared to calm down, Puig charged at Pittsburgh pitcher Trevor Williams near home plate. Teammate Joey Votto and Pittsburgh veteran Melky Cabrera had to restrain Puig.

Puig eventually broke free and wrestled with teammate Tucker Barnhart in an attempt to lunge toward a group of Pirates players.

UPDATE: Tempers flare following this HR.



Chris Archer throws it behind Dietrich in his next AB, benches clear.



(via @FOXSportsOH) pic.twitter.com/YP9YmfRZXp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 7, 2019

Relief pitcher Amir Garrett, Puig and Bell were ejected for the Reds. Two Pirates relievers, Keone Kela and Felipe Vazquez, were thrown from the game.

Matt Kemp replaced Puig in the Reds' lineup. Archer was allowed to remain in the contest following the altercation.

Cincinnati held a 3-2 lead at the time. Pittsburgh went on to defeat the Reds 7-5 at PNC Park.