Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello flings cooler in loss to Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello was roughed up in Friday's 15-8 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, taking his anger out on a water cooler after being pulled from the game. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Frustrations continue to mount for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox, who lost their seventh game, dropping their record to 2-7 to start 2019.

The victim of the frustration in Friday's 15-8 loss to the Arizona Diamonbacks was a water cooler thrown by starting Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello.

The starter was beat up in the loss for seven runs on 10 hits in 4.1 innings.

As he came off the field after allowing four runs in the fourth inning to the Diamondbacks, he flung the cooler in the dugout.

Rick Porcello is not happy pic.twitter.com/fM2h1lGWha - Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) April 6, 2019

In the tough inning for Porcello, he threw a wild pitch, gave up a homer to Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte and watched as Red Sox second basemen Brock Holt dropped a line drive.

It has not been a good start for 2019 for Porcello, who in two starts has allowed 16 runs in just 7.1 innings.

RELATED Closer Craig Kimbrel eyed by a few teams

Boston's starting rotation has been hit hard in its 2-7 start, allowing 43 earned runs in 40 innings.

It's the worst start for the Red Sox since 2011 when they started the year 2-10. While they finished that season with 92 wins, they missed the postseason.

"Very frustrating," Porcello said in a New York Post report.

"I am not doing my job right now and I don't take that lightly. I take full responsibility for these first two starts, not throwing the ball like I need to. I feel fine, felt great out there. Just got my butt kicked."