Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is hitting .350 this season after going 2-for-3 with a home run against the Texas Rangers on Thursday in Anaheim, Calif. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Mike Trout hit a 422-foot bomb for his first homer of 2019 and also threw a runner out at home plate during the Los Angeles Angels' loss to the Texas Rangers.

Trout hit the solo shot in the bottom of the third inning of the 11-4 setback Thursday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Los Angeles trailed 6-1 entering the frame.

His cut down of Ronald Guzman came in the top of the inning. Rangers shortstop Logan Forsythe was at the plate during that sequence, with Guzman standing on second base. Forsythe ripped a Matt Harvey 0-2 fastball to shallow center field. The ball bounced softly in front of Trout, who ran in and immediately fired a throw home as Guzman made the turn at third base.

Trout used a 96.4-mph one-hop throw to find the mitt of Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who tagged out Guzman just before he got to the plate.

The two-time American League MVP made his next great play as the second batter in the bottom of the inning, following a strikeout from Kole Calhoun. Trout stepped in to face Rangers starter Edinson Volquez. The Rangers righty quickly fell behind 3-0 in the count. He tossed in an 88.8 mph sinker for his fourth offering.

Trout pounced on the pitch, sending it screaming over the center field fence. The long ball had an exit velocity of 111 mph and a launch angle of 29 degrees, according to Statcast. The blast left the park in 5.7 seconds and traveled as high as 102 feet.

The Angels star was 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout in the loss. He is now hitting .350 this season with a home run and four RBIs.

Right fielder Kole Calhoun also homered in the loss. Joey Gallo and Guzman each homered for the Rangers.

Trout now has one outfield assist on the season after registering seven in 2018. The Angels host the Rangers in the second contest of the four game series at 10:07 p.m. Friday in Anaheim.