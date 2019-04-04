Pirates place OF Corey Dickerson on IL with strained shoulder

Pittsburgh Pirates Corey Dickerson is going to miss up to a month with a strained shoulder. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates starting outfielder Corey Dickerson is going to miss an extended amount of time with a strained left shoulder.

The team placed Dickerson on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a posterior right shoulder strain, and reports say he could miss up to a month of action.

The 29-year-old last season hit .300 with 13 homers, 55 runs batted in and eight steals in 135 games. He also took home a Gold Glove Award for his play in left field.

Just a few games into the season, the Pirates have been hit hard with injures. Gregory Polanco, Jose Osuna and Lonnie Chisenhall are on the team's injured list.

Dickerson is in his second season with the Pirates after two years with the Tampa Bay Rays and three seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

Lifetime, Dickerson is a .283 hitter with 104 homers and 313 RBIs.

Pittsburgh, who are 1-3 and have lost their last two games in extra innings, will start a series at home Thursday evening against the Cincinnati Reds.