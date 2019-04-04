San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado is hitting .240 this season after going 1-for-2 in a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in San Diego. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Manny Machado hit the Western Metal Supply Co. building with his first home run in a San Diego Padres uniform in a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Machado hit the 378-foot two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning during the 4-1 triumph Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. The blast had an exit velocity of 106 mph and a launch angle of 21 degrees, according to Statcast.

San Diego led 2-0 when Machado walked to the plate as the fourth Padres hitter of the bottom of the seventh frame. He went down 0-2 in the count against Diamondbacks reliever Matt Andriese. The Diamondbacks' right-handed pitcher tossed in a 92.1 mph fastball for his third offering of the exchange and Machado belted the inside heave well over the left field fence and into the side of the brick structure.

"Feels great," Machado told reporters. "To finally get that out of the way, get it in front of the home crowd and come out with a 'W,' it couldn't be any better."

Machado joined the Padres on a 10-year, $300 million contract in free agency this off-season. He went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, two walks, two runs scores and a strikeout in Wednesday's win, raising his season average to .240.

The Padres face the St. Louis Cardinals at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.