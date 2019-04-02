Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. (L) hit his first home run of the 2019 season in the Braves' win against the Chicago Cubs Monday in Atlanta. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Ronald Acuna Jr.'s big-time rookie year in 2018 is about to result in a long-term contract from the Atlanta Braves.

Acuna's new pact also includes a $10 million buyout. The option years are each worth $17 million. The star outfielder currently has a $560,000 salary.

Acuna, 21, hit .293 with 26 home runs and 64 RBIs en route to winning National League Rookie of the Year last season. He will be the youngest player ever to get a $100 million contract. Acuna was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

The former top prospect signed with the Braves at 16 years old out of Venezuela. Acuna is 3-for-14 in his first four games in 2019. He hit his first home run of the season in the Braves' 8-0 win against the Chicago Cubs Monday in Atlanta.