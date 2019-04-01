Phillies' Bryce Harper hacks 465-foot homer, hits fan in chest

April 1 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper's second home run for the Philadelphia Phillies was a 465-foot upper-decker, which hit an Atlanta Braves fan in the chest.

The moonshot came in the bottom of the seventh inning of the 5-1 victory Sunday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies led 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh frame.

Harper led off the second half of the inning, settling in against Braves relief pitcher Shane Carle. The righty began the exchange by getting Harper to swing and miss on an 86.4-mph change-up. Carle's next offering was also a change-up, but that pitch landed in the middle of the strike zone.

Harper laid the lumber on the baseball, whipping his bat though the zone and raking the pitch very deep to right center field. The solo shot had a launch angle of 26 degrees and an exit velocity of 114 mph, according to Statcast.

Phillies fans serenaded Harper with "MVP" chants following the home run. Maikel Franco plated Rhys Hoskins for the final run of the game five at-bats later on an RBI single.

Harper -- who signed with the Phillies in free agency -- got the ball back after it hit a Braves fan in the chest, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. He went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI, a run scored and a strikeout in the win.

Harper is now hitting .333 with two home runs and two RBIs this season for the Phillies.

Philadelphia battles the Washington Nationals in a two-game National League East showdown, starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Harper's home run is the second-longest hit so far this season, trailing only Nomar Mazara's 482-foot shot for the Texas Rangers. Mazara smacked that long ball Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.