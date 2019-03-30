Bryce Harper slams first Phillies homer 465 feet in win over Braves

March 30 (UPI) -- It didn't take new Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper long to make a big impact for his new team in a clutch situation.

Saturday afternoon, Harper slammed his first homer as a member of the Phillies, blasting a pitch in the seventh inning to extend Philadelphia's lead to 7-4.

The Phillies would go on to an 8-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves to move to 2-0 on the season.

Haper came to the plate 0-for-2 with a walk in the seventh inning, and hit a 1-1 pitch from Atlanta reliever Jesse Biddle well into the seats in right-field seats for a solo homer.

The homer went 465 feet, the second longest blast of his career, second only to a 473-foot homer he hit in May of last season while with the Washington Nationals against his new team, the Phillies.

After the blast, Phillies fans gave Harper a standing ovation and chanted "MVP," to which the slugger came out and gave a curtain call.

Harper went 0-for-3 in his first game with the Phillies with a walk in a 10-4 Philadelphia win.