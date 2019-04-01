New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has a $26 million salary in 2019. Stanton hit .266 with 38 home runs and 100 RBIs in 2018, his first season with the Yankees after being traded by the Miami Marlins. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list Monday after he sustained a left biceps strain.

The Yankees called up Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding transaction.

Stanton will not be in the lineup as the Yankees host the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series, starting at 6:35 p.m. Monday at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees go on the road to face the Baltimore Orioles in an American League East series starting Thursday in Baltimore.

Stanton went 2-for-8 with seven walks during the Yankees' season-opening series against the Orioles. He had at least two hits in each game of the series, which the Yankees lost 2-1.

Yankees starting center-fielder Aaron Hicks is also on the injured list with a lower back strain. Frazier could fill in at left field with Aaron Judge manning right field and Brett Gardner in center field.

Frazier, 24, hit .265 with three doubles and one RBI in 15 games last season for the Yankees. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft hit .231 with four home runs and 17 RBIs during his rookie campaign in 2017.