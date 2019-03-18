Experimental MLB camera captures umpire angle of home runs

Both of Mitch Haniger's two home runs in the Seattle Mariners' last two spring training games were shown on the MLB's experimental umpire camera Saturday and Monday at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball is experimenting with a new camera angle, letting fans see what the umpire sees. It recently captured two Mitch Haniger homers in Japan.

Haniger hit a homer in the seventh inning of the Mariners' 6-4 win against the Yomiuri Giants on Saturday at the Tokyo Dome. He went deep again in the Mariners' 6-5 win against the Giants on Monday in Tokyo.

Seattle trailed 3-1 when Haniger stepped to the plate as the second batter of the seventh frame in Saturday's win. Dee Gordon led off the top of the seventh with a single. Haniger took a pitch for a ball before blasting Kazuto Taguchi's second offering over the center field fence for a two-run home run.

The MLB's new camera angle caught the entire sequence. The footage featured a look just behind Haniger and showed the Mariners center fielder as he waited on the offering. The angle also showed the movement on Kazuto's pitch before Haniger reached down and pummeled the ball over the outfield fence.

Haniger went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored, a walk and two strikeouts in the win. Gordon went on to hit a solo home run for the Mariners in the eighth inning.

Haniger gave the camera some more play Monday when he homered in the seventh frame against Toshiki Sakurai. Haniger went 1-for-5 with two RBIs, a run scored and a strikeout in Monday's win.

Haniger, 28, hit a career-best .285 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs in 157 games last season for the Mariners. The 2018 All-Star finished 11th in American League MVP voting.