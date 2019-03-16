Phillies' Bryce Harper has right ankle contusion

New Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper avoided any major damage to his ankle after being hit by a pitch on his foot on Friday in a spring training game. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has been diagnosed with a right foot contusion, and the team said he is officially listed as day to day.

Harper was hit in the right ankle by a fastball from Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton on Friday, falling to the ground clutching his foot after he was hit.

He left the field with some assistance, and had X-rays on the ankle, which came back negative for any fracture, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

"I wish I would've dodged the baseball," Harper said in an MLB.com report.

"Definitely could have been a lot worse, but felt good today coming in, was a little sore. Just going to take today and do what I need to do and hopefully see what we can do tomorrow."

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler says he thinks Harper will be able to take the field without issue by Opening Day, and does not think the team's big off-season pick-up will have any setbacks.

Harper said that he is not planning on adding any other protection to his ankle once he is able to take the field again.

"If I get hit there again ... I don't know, it's like putting [all your] money on black right?" Harper added.

Harper is already out of the Phillies lineup for Saturday's spring training game, but could be back as early as Sunday when Philadelphia is in Clearwater, Fla., to take on the New York Yankees.