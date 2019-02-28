Former Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper's deal is for 13 years and includes a no-trade clause and does not include any opt-outs. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Free-agent slugger Bryce Harper has agreed to a $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Sources told ESPN and MLB Network that the deal is for 13 years and includes a no-trade clause and does not include any opt-outs.

A source told MLB.com that the final details have not been completed in the contract.

Harper, 26, hit .249 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs in 159 games last season for the Washington Nationals. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft has spent his entire career in Washington. Harper is a career .279 hitter with 184 career long balls. He is a six-time All-Star and was the 2015 National League MVP.

The signing comes a week after former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Manny Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million pact with the San Diego Padres, representing the biggest free-agent contract in American sports history for a player signing with a new team.