Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has a relationship with former Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper, but he said he isn't "too hopeful" about the slugger signing with the Dodgers. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts says he's concentrating on the players at spring training and he's "not too hopeful" the team will sign Bryce Harper.

Roberts made the comments when meeting with reporters Monday. He confirmed that team officials met with the former Washington Nationals star Sunday in Las Vegas.

Harper remains the biggest prize on the free agent market and is still waiting to sign a contract despite teams already reporting to spring training. He is expected to command more than $300 million on a long-term contract.

"I'm not too hopeful or anything," Roberts said. "This is just talk. It's conversation."

The Philadelphia Phillies remain the frontrunner to land the former National League MVP, while the San Francisco Giants also are in the mix for the slugger.

Roberts was at the meeting with Dodgers chairman Mark Walter, team president Stan Kasten and Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

"It was good," Roberts said. "Just kind of trying to get to know each other and I think in the spirit of us as the Dodgers, vetting a certain process makes sense. And for those guys to do their due diligence as well."

Roberts declined to elaborate on what Harper said at the meeting. Harper met with the Phillies before meeting with the Dodgers. The Dodgers skipper said he has a relationship with Harper, spending time with him at the All-Star Game. He said Harper is a "heck of a player," as well as a "great family man."

The Dodgers face the Kansas City Royals in spring training action at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz.