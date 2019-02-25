Dodgers meet with Bryce Harper, interested in short-term deal

Former Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper remains Major League Baseball's most prominent unsigned free agent, despite teams already reporting to spring training. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in free agent star Bryce Harper and have contacted his representatives about a short-term signing.

Dodgers officials met with Harper on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Sources told ESPN and The Athletic that the Dodgers first contracted Harper's camp a couple of weeks ago regarding the short-term deal. Sources confirmed to MLB.com that the Dodgers are interested in Harper.

The Philadelphia Phillies are widely regarded as the favorite to sign Harper, and are the only team discussing a long-term contract with the former Washington Nationals star, according to MLB.com.

The San Francisco Giants are also among the teams vying for Harper's services this year. Harper is expected to command more than Manny Machado's $300 million if he opts to sign a long-term deal.

The 26-year-old from Las Vegas hit .249 last season with 34 home runs and a career-high 100 RBIs in 159 games for the Nationals. Harper has made nearly $48 million during his seven-year Major League Baseball tenure.