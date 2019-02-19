Dodgers greats Maury Wills (L) and Don Newcombe chat before a ceremony at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 2012. Newcombe died Tuesday at 92 years old. File Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers legend Don Newcombe died Tuesday morning. He was 92 years old.

The Dodgers said Newcombe died after a lengthy illness.

"Don Newcombe's presence and life established him as a role model for Major Leaguers across the country," Dodgers president Stan Kasten said in a news release.

"He was a constant presence at Dodger Stadium, and players always gravitated to him for his endless advice and leadership. The Dodgers meant everything to him, and we are all fortunate he was a part of our lives."

Newcombe won the first Cy Young Award in Major League Baseball history in 1956. He also won the National League MVP award that season. The four-time All-Star played 10 seasons for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians. Newcombe missed the 1952 and 1953 seasons to serve in the Korean War.

He posted a 3.56 ERA and a 149-90 record in 344 career appearances. Newcombe led baseball with 27 wins in 1956.

Newcombe, Dodgers teammates Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella and Cleveland Indians outfielder Larry Doby were the first four African-Americans to appear in an All-Star Game, doing so in 1949.

Newcombe went on to lead programs to treat substance abuse after his retirement and struggling with alcoholism. He is survived by wife Karen, two sons, a daughter, stepson and two grandchildren.