Derek and Hannah Jeter are now the parents of two daughters after the couple welcomed Story Grey this week.

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Derek Jeter is a father once again after wife Hannah gave birth to a daughter.

The Players' Tribune announced that the Jeters welcomed Story Grey on Thursday. Derek Jeter founded the The Players' Tribune.

"Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter," the website said on its Twitter account. "Welcome to the family, No. 2."

The Jeters have yet to publicly confirm the birth, but Hannah Jeter had been photographed with a baby bump. The couple married in 2016 in St. Helena, Calif. They welcomed their first daughter, Bella Rain, in August 2017.

Jeter, 44, was part of an ownership group to buy the Miami Marlins just before the birth of Bella Rain. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop played 20 years for the franchise. His jersey was retired in 2017. Jeter won the World Series five times during his decorated Major League Baseball tenure.

Hannah Jeter, 28, is a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model.