Screaming Yasiel Puig has a blast racing golf cart in Hawaii

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig hit .267 with 23 home runs and 63 RBIs in 125 games last season. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds slugger Yasiel Puig had a blast recently racing a golf cart on a course in Hawaii.

Puig posted videos of his experience on Friday, using his Instagram story to broadcast the race. The 28-year-old outfielder screamed and sang his way through the battle, narrating the race step-by-step.

He is in Hawaii working with Team Kado Baseball, which held a charity golf tournament on Friday at Pearl County Country Club in Aiea, Hawaii.

"If you want to be having a good weekend, you need to come to Hawaii with this baseball club," Puig said in one of the clips.

RELATED Bryce Harper likes Instagram post about signing with Dodgers

He then shouted "let's go" before revving up his cart for a battle.

"My car is super slow," he wrote on the video.

Puig then resumed screaming as he navigated the cart path. The All-Star narrated some more as the cart behind him gained traction.

RELATED Reds fan shotguns Skyline Chili because of Homer Bailey trade

"Our car is slow. His car is a little bit faster, but we're winning," Puig said. "No matter what, we're winning."

Puig's car then picked up some steam for a second-place ranking. The Reds slugger also mimicked the golf cart's engine sound and faked crying as the car behind him tried to pass him.

He later picked up a different cart in order to deliver some beer to people on the course.

Puig joined the Reds in December after being traded by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Reds also acquired Matt Kemp, Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer in exchange for Homer Bailey and prospects Josiah Gray and Jeter Downs.

Puig hit .267 last season with 23 home runs and 63 RBIs in 125 games for the Dodgers.