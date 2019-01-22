Atlanta Braves re-sign OF Nick Markakis

Atlanta Braves right fielder Nick Markakis (R) is congratulated by teammate Kurt Suzuki after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals on August 9 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves have re-signed outfielder Nick Markakis.

Atlanta announced Markakis' one-year, $4 million contract on Tuesday. The deal includes a club option for $6 million for the 2020 season.

Markakis, 35, hit .297 with 14 home runs and 93 RBIs in 162 games last season for the Braves. The 13-year veteran owns a career .288 batting average and has 179 career long balls. Markakis made his Major League Baseball debut in 2006 with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 2018 All-Star signed with the Braves in free agency in 2014. Markakis joined Dal Murphy and Andruw Jones as the only players in Braves history to earn a Gold Glove award and a Silver Slugger award in the same season in 2018.

He was one of two players in baseball who started all 162 games in 2018. His 43 doubles ranked third in the National League.