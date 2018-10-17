Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill delivers to the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Rich Hill wasn't stingy with his Halloween candy, throwing around a bucket full of sweets in the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout during Game 4 of the NLDS.

The Dodgers led 1-0 after four innings before Domingo Santana punched and RBI double to right field to tie the score at 1-1 on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Hill escaped the inning limiting the damage to one run, but lost his mind in the dugout in an act of frustration.

He walked over to a bucket that was full of candy and slammed it repeatedly on the top of the dugout bench. Sugary sweets flew everywhere as if Hill had just punctured an oversized piñata.

Fellow Dodgers players stood by and watched Hill's surly sequence. FS1 broadcaster Joe Buck delivered a "Happy Halloween" to TV viewers as Hill's exchange with the bucket was given the replay treatment.

Hill finished the exchange by kicking the bucket.

Luckily for Los Angeles, it would not allow a run for the remainder of the game. The Dodgers tied the series at 2-2 with a walk-off single from Cody Bellinger in the bottom of the 13th inning.

Hill did not earn the victory, but allowed just three hits and one run while tossing six strikeouts in five innings of work.