Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Ichiro Suzuki didn't play in the Seattle Mariners' series finale with the Texas Rangers, but he did engage in a pregame pillow fight with the team's mascot.

The veteran outfielder was lounging in the Mariners' dugout before the 6-1 victory on Sunday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers' horse mascot "Captain" walked over to the dugout entrance and stared him down before one of the coaches handed him a pillow.

The 10-time All-Star eventually emerged from the dugout. Ichiro walked up the steps and pretended like he wasn't going to engage in the horseplay. He then walked to the back of Captain and smacked him with his pillow. The horse tried to swing back, but missed completely.

Mariners players laughed excitedly in the background as they watched the duel.

Eventually the baseball legend walked back into the dugout after what appeared to be a draw. Ichiro is no longer on the Mariners' active roster and is now serving as a special assistant to the chairman.

The 18-year veteran raked for a .311 batting average and had 3,089 hits during his decorated Major League Baseball tenure, while suiting up for the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins. He hit .205 in 15 games earlier this season before being removed from the Mariners' active roster. Ichiro was named the American League MVP in his first MLB season, raking for a .350 batting average with a league-high 242 hits and 56 RBIs. He also led the league with a .372 batting average during the 2004 season.

RELATED Scooter Gennett helps Reds beat Marlins with 4 RBIs