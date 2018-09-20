Scooter Gennett helps Reds beat Marlins with 4 RBIs

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett (3) had all four RBIs in the Reds' win against the Marlins on Thursday in Miami. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Scooter Gennett plated all of the Cincinnati Reds' runs in a 4-2 win against the Marlins on Thursday in Miami.

The Reds infielder also ended the game with a diving stop behind first and second base for the final out of the series opener.

"Just trying to get in the clubhouse and get in the shower. That's the quickest way to do it," Gennett said, following the victory at Marlins Park.

Reds starting pitcher Cody Reed earned his first win of the season, allowing five hits and tossing six strikeouts in six shutout innings.

Gennett clobbered a Jeff Brigham fastball for a two-RBI double to light up the scoreboard for the first time in the top of the third inning. He returned to the plate in the seventh frame with the Reds leading 2-0 and Jose Peraza standing on first base.

Marlins reliever Elieser Hernandez heaved in a 79.4-mph slider for the first pitch in his exchange with Gennett before firing a 91.3-mph fastball. Gennett slammed his bat into the offering and held it in the air, watching the baseball fly into the seats in right field for an opposite-field home run.

The Marlins attempted to make a comeback in the bottom of the eighth frame. J.T. Realmuto scored Miguel Rojas on an RBI double for Miami's first run. Peter O'Brien singled in the next at-bat to bring in Realmuto to cut the deficit in half.

But Reds reliever Raisel Iglesias slammed the door on the rally. He got Lewis Brinson out on a pop up to begin the final frame. Iglesias walked Rafael Ortega before striking out JT Riddle. Iglesias issued another walk to Brian Anderson before beginning an exchange with Miguel Rojas.

The Marlins third baseman smacked Iglesias' first offering toward right field. But Gennett managed to glove the ball after diving on the ground. He tossed the ball over to Joey Votto at first base to give the Reds the win.

"That play by Scooter was amazing," Reds manager Jim Riggleman said. "Rojas and Castro, we were concerned about them. They are really doing well at putting the barrel on the ball ... that ball is a hit on most days. Scooter made a great play."

Gennett was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, a run scored and a walk. He is now hitting .318 with 23 home runs and 92 RBIs on the season.

The Reds and Marlins continue the four-game series at 7:10 p.m. on Friday in Miami.