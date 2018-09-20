Indians' Jason Kipnis beats White Sox with walk-off grand slam

Cleveland Indians stars Francisco Lindor, left, and Jason Kipnis have some fun during a pitching change. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Jason Kipnis' 1,000th career hit was pretty special. The Cleveland Indians star made it that way with a walk-off grand slam against the Chicago White Sox.

The Tribe came away with the 4-1 win on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

White Sox righty Dylan Covey and Indians arm Carlos Carrasco had a pitching duel, keeping the American League Central clash scoreless through five innings before Chicago finally broke through. Daniel Palka hit a solo home run off of Carrasco for the initial edge.

Both bullpens also did a solid job of limiting offensive production, keeping the score at 1-0 entering the bottom of the ninth inning.

Juan Minaya allowed a single to the Indians' Josh Donaldson to begin the frame before being yanked for Caleb Frare. The White Sox reliever proceeded to give up another single to Yandy Diaz. Melky Cabrera popped out on a bunt before Yan Gomes loaded the bases for the Indians after being hit by a pitch.

Then Kipnis walked up to the plate. He worked a full count against Ian Hamilton before settling in for the sixth offering from the White Sox arm. Hamilton sent in a 90.8-mph changeup, but Kipnis was ready for it. He pounced on the pitch, belting it to right field for a game-winning grand slam.

"There's just something going on with these round numbers," Kipnis told reporters. "Going into the ninth inning, I thought, 'Wouldn't this be a way to get the 1,000th?' As it turned out, I got closer and closer to the on-deck circle and home plate. The thought would keep creeping into my head and actually gave me a little more confidence. I was like, 'It's meant to be.'

"It's weird what belief can do in these situations. I was like, 'It's going to happen, I know it's going to happen.'"

The blast traveled 399 feet and had an exit velocity of 104.2 mph, according to Statcast.

Kipnis is now hitting .229 on the season with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs. The Indians will attempt to sweep the White Sox in the final game of the series at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday in Cleveland.