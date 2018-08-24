Chicago Cubs slugger Javier Baez helped his team beat the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Javier Baez connected for the second-longest home run of the 2018 season in a Chicago Cubs win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Baez belted the bomb in the third inning of the Cubs' 7-1 victory on Thursday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs led 2-1 before the solo shot.

Cincinnati plated the first run of the game when Phillip Ervin brought in Billy Hamilton on an RBI single in the top of the first inning. The Cubs answered back in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run homer from Anthony Rizzo.

New Cubs slugger Daniel Murphy began the bottom of the third inning with a ground out, before Baez stepped in against Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani. The Reds righty tossed in a ball to start the exchange, before Baez worked him to a full count.

DeSclafani tossed in an 86.1-mph slider for his sixth offering of the exchange. Baez decked the pitch to center field, sending it over the outfield fence. The homer traveled 481 feet and had an exit velocity of 110.5 mph, according to Stacast.

The Cubs added on to their lead with a Rizzo sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth frame. Chicago plated three more runs in the seventh frame, courtesy of Ben Zobrist and Victor Caratini.

Baez is hitting .295 with 27 home runs and 93 RBIs on the season. The Cubs and Reds play in the second game of the four-game National League Central series at 2:20 p.m. Friday in Chicago.