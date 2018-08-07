Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel robbed a home run from New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird in a 7-0 loss Monday in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Center fielder Adam Engel elevated to rob a home run from Greg Bird during the Chicago White Sox's 7-0 loss to the New York Yankees.

Engel stole the three-run shot from the Yankees first baseman in the top of the fourth inning of Monday's shutout in Chicago. The Yankees led 2-0 at the time.

White Sox starter Dylan Covey began the inning by getting Brett Gardner to ground out. He followed that exchange by issuing a walk to Giancarlo Stanton. Didi Gregorius doubled before Aaron Hicks plated Stanton with a single for the Yankees' first run.

Gleyber Torres followed with another RBI single for a second run. Bird then stepped up to the plate with runners on first and second base. Covey tossed in a 93.9-mph fastball. Bird smacked the offering to left center field. Bird took off to his right, sprinting toward the warning track. He reached the dirt at almost the same time as the flying baseball. He then timed his jump and soared next to the outfield wall, using his gloved left hand to keep the ball from going over the wall.

The blast traveled 405 feet at 103.4 mph, according to Statcast. Bird's smack also had a hit percentage of 86 percent.

Covey struck out Miguel Andujar to end the inning in the next at-bat.

The Yankees plated two more runs in the next inning and put up a three spot in the eighth frame to come away with the triumph. Chicago had just three hits in the loss.

Engel went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts for the White Sox. Bird was 0-for-4 for the Yankees. The White Sox and Yankees resume the three-game series at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.