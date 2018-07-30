New York Yankees trade for Minnesota Twins pitcher Lance Lynn

Minnesota Twins pitcher Lance Lynn tries to dodge the camera in the dugout during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 7 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees acquired pitcher Lance Lynn in a trade on Monday with the Minnesota Twins.

New York received Lynn and cash considerations in the swap, while the Twins received infielder Tyler Austin and pitcher Luis Rijo. Lynn, 31, owns a 5.10 ERA and was 7-8 in 20 starts this year for the Twins. Last season, Lynn started a league-high 33 games and posted a 3.43 ERA for the St. Louis Cardinals. The right-handed starter was an All-Star in 2012, winning 18 games and posting a 3.78 ERA for the Cardinals.

Lynn has a $12 million salary this season and is a free agent in 2019.

Austin, 26, had a .223 average, eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 34 games this season for the Yankees. He had a .247 average, five home runs and 11 RBIs in 25 minor league contests this season. Rijo. 19, had a 2.77 ERA and a 4-1 record in seven minor league appearances this season.

"I've never been through this before," Lynn told MLB.com. "I really enjoyed my time here and I wish it had gotten off to a better start. But I really enjoyed it here; they were great to me. Great people, great organization. I see a lot of good things in the future here, and I wish them all the best and thank them for the opportunity."

The Twins started a three-game series Monday against the Cleveland Indians. The Yankees battle the Baltimore Orioles at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.