Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. goes all-out for diving catch

July 30 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox star Jackie Bradley Jr. pulled off one of the best catches this year -- before slamming into a wall -- during a win against the Minnesota Twins.

Bradley's brilliant effort occurred in the top of the third inning of the Red Sox's 3-0 win Sunday at Fenway Park in Boston. Bobby Wilson was facing Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi to lead off the frame.

The Twins catcher took a called strike before working a 2-1 count against the righty. Wilson smashed Eovaldi's fifth offering -- an 85.6-mph slider -- deep to center field.

Bradley got a quick first step, before dashing to his right. He sprinted full speed to the warning track before diving and snagging the ball with his left hand. Bradley landed in the dirt before rolling up and drilling the outfield wall. He checked his arm for an injury before being helped up by Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi.

Nothing is out of reach for Jackie Bradley Jr. pic.twitter.com/N150kJFDJK — NESN (@NESN) July 29, 2018

Eovaldi gave Bradley a round of applause for his effort. The Red Sox pitcher forced Joe Mauer and Eddie Rosario into ground outs to end the inning. Eovaldi picked up his fourth win of the season, just four hits over seven innings. He also had five strikeouts and did not surrender a walk in the triumph.

Bradley has yet to win a Gold Glove during his six year tenure for the Red Sox. He also went 1-for-4 at the plate with two strikeouts in Sunday's win.