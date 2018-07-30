Houston Astros acquire Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna

July 30 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros acquired All-Star closer Roberto Osuna on Monday in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto received right-handed pitcher Ken Giles, minor league pitcher Hector Perez and minor league pitcher David Paulino in the swap. Osuna, 23, posted a 2.93 ERA and had nine saves in 15 games this season for the Blue Jays. He posted a 3.38 ERA, 39 saves and a 3-4 record in 66 games in 2017, earning his first All-Star appearance. Osuna also finished a league-high 58 games in 2017.

The right-handed relief pitcher was also suspended for 75 games for violating Major League Baseball's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. He is eligible to return on Sunday and can pitch in the playoffs. Osuna has a $5.3 million salary this season and is eligible for arbitration in 2019.

Perez was ranked as the Astros' No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline. Paulino was Houston's No. 23 prospect.

Giles, 27, has a 4.99 ERA and 0-2 record in 34 games this season. He finished 24 games for the Astros. He posted a 2.30 ERA in 63 appearances last season. Paulino, 24, had a 6.52 ERA and a 2-0 record in six games this season for the Astros. He also posted a 4.67 ERA in seven Minor League Baseball appearances this season. Perez, 22, owned a 3.73 ERA, had a 3-4 record and recorded two saves in 21 appearances this season in the minors.