Los Angeles Angels hope to end 11-game skid vs. Cleveland Indians

The Los Angeles Angels are 3-1 to start the season for the first time in 10 years and they'll try to snap an 11-game losing streak against the Cleveland Indians when they open a three-game series Monday night at Angel Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani could make his home debut for the Angels.

The Japanese pitcher and hitter made his first pitching appearance with the club on Sunday at the Oakland A's, allowing three runs and three hits over six innings in the 7-4 win.

"I got off to a good start and, obviously, the team went 3-1 on the first road trip, so I'm very happy with the results," Ohtani told reporters in the clubhouse through a translator.

Ohtani might not play on Monday, however. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said during spring training that he would rest Ohtani the day before and after he pitches.

Angels second baseman Zack Cozart has been one of the team's biggest surprises thus far.

He stepped into the starting lineup at second base on Opening Day after Ian Kinsler went down with a groin injury and is 7-for-19 with a home run, two doubles, a triple and three RBI.

After his 0-for-6 performance in the season-opening loss to the A's, center fielder Mike Trout is 6-for-14 with a home run, double and four RBI.

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons is 7-for-16 to start the season with four RBI.

Cleveland (1-2) lost two of three at the Seattle Mariners to start the season.

One of the highlights so far has been the play of Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso, who was traded to the Mariners last August and then signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Indians in the offseason.

Alonso went 0-for-4 in his team debut Thursday, but is 3-for-6 in the past two games with a double and home run.

Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger was a fourth-round draft pick by the Angels in 2011 and spent three years with the organization before he was traded to the Indians in August of 2014 for right-hander Vinnie Pestano, who was released about a year later.

Clevinger made the fifth start of his career against the Angels on Aug. 13, 2016, and carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before earning his first major-league win.

He beat the Angels again last fall in his first start in Anaheim, allowing one run and three hits in six innings during the 6-3 victory.

He's 2-0 in his career against the Angels with a 3.94 ERA in 16 innings.

"There's Cy Young contenders in our whole rotation, which is tremendous for a young guy like me to just sit there and watch how they go about their work," Clevinger told WKYC-TV last month.

Simmons is 4-for-6 in his career against Clevinger with two walks. Kole Calhoun is the only regular with a home run against Clevinger, taking him deep last July in an 11-7 loss.

Angels starter JC Ramirez has made five appearances in his career against the Indians with one start. He's 0-1 with a 3.75 ERA in 12 innings against Cleveland.

He made his lone start against the Indians last July and was out-dueled by right-hander Trevor Bauer in the 2-1 loss. Ramirez allowed two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.