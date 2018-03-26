Albert Belle: Cleveland Indians legend arrested for DUI, indecent exposure

March 26 (UPI) -- Five-time All-Star Albert Belle was arrested Sunday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The 51-year-old was taken into custody by the Salt River Police Department at 2:40 a.m. and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of DUI, according to a spokesman from the Maricopa County Sheriffs' Office.

One of the counts was a charge of DUI with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more.

He was released from jail at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Belle played the first eight years of his career for the Cleveland Indians, before joining the Chicago White Sox in 1997. He played his final two season for the Baltimore Orioles, before retiring in 2000. The 12-year Major League Baseball veteran was a five-time Silver Slugger award winner and the 1995 Major League Player of the Year.

Belle led the league with 52 doubles and 50 home runs in 1995. He led the American League in RBI three times during his decorated tenure. Belle's Indians went to the World Series in 1995, before falling to the Atlanta Braves in six games.