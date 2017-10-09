Aaron Judge: New York Yankees OF robs home run in ALDS win

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge did nothing at the plate Sunday, but saved the game for the New York Yankees defensively.

Judge kept the game scoreless in the sixth inning by making a spectacular catch, robbing Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor of a home run.

The play went down during the third at-bat in the top of the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium.

Lindor stepped in the box to face Yankees righty Masahiro Tanaka with one out away. He took a ball on the first offering before tipping away an 85.6 mph slider on Tanaka's second pitch. He ripped the third offering deep to right field. The ball sailed toward Judge.

RECAP: Tanaka's brilliance, Bird's bat and Judge's glove keep us alive. https://t.co/8bGn8MYs6G pic.twitter.com/nVXpMOoTlr — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 9, 2017

But the right fielder didn't panic about the possible two-run big fly. He calmly backed up to the wall and jumped straight into the air, gloving the possible game-changer.

"A great catch, ends up saving the game," Yankees manager Joe Girardi told reporters after the game, according to MLB.com. "I've said all along about Aaron Judge, he's a complete player. It's not just a home run hitter. It's a guy that runs the bases, that plays very good defense, and that drives in a ton of runs and is extremely productive as a hitter."

Lindor went 0-for-4 in the 1-0 loss. Judge was 0-for-3 with a walk for the Bronx Bombers.

"I had to do something," Judge told the New York Post. "I wasn't making any contact at the plate, so you have to make an impact on the game somehow. Luckily I was able to do it on defense."

First pitch for Game 4 of the American League Division Series is set for 7:08 p.m. Monday in New York City.