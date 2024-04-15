Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 15, 2024 / 2:09 PM

Sisay Lemma, Hellen Obiri win 2024 Boston Marathon titles

By Alex Butler
Sisay Lemma (L), of Ethiopia, and Hellen Obiri, of Kenya, hold the Boston Marathon trophy after their respective wins in the men's and women's races Monday in Boston. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE
Sisay Lemma (L), of Ethiopia, and Hellen Obiri, of Kenya, hold the Boston Marathon trophy after their respective wins in the men's and women's races Monday in Boston. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

April 15 (UPI) -- Hellen Obiri became the first woman to repeat as champion at the Boston Marathon in nearly two decades while Sisay Lemma denied Evans Chebet of a men's three-peat en route to his first victory Monday on Beacon Street.

Obiri's time of 2:22:37 was about a minute slower than her 2:21:38 from last year, but good enough to edge fellow Kenyans Sharon Lokedi (2:22:45) and Edna Kiplagat (2:23:21), who placed second and third, respectively.

Advertisement

"Sharon is a strong lady, so I tried to push," Obiri said on the ESPN broadcast. "I tried my best. ... I think Sharon gave me a tough competition."

Obiri, 34, became the first woman to repeat as champion since Kenyan Catherin Ndereba won in 2004 and 2005. The two-time Olympic silver medalist held a per-mile pace of 5:26 over the 26.2-mile course.

Related

Obiri previously won the 2023 New York City Marathon with a time of 2:27:23, in addition to her first Boston crown.

Emma Bates, 31, was the top American finisher in the women's event. She placed 12th in 2:27:14. Bates, an Elk River, Minn., native, previously finished as the runner-up in the 2021 Chicago Marathon.

Advertisement

On the men's side, Lemma clocked in at 2:06:17, the 10th-fastest time in Boston Marathon history. The 2021 London Marathon winner ran the first half of Monday's event at record pace, clocking a 60:19 over 13.1 miles. He averaged 4:49 per mile on the full course.

Lemma held on to beat fellow Ethiopian Mohamed Esa (2:06:58) by 41 seconds. Chebet, who won in 2022 and 2023, finished third with a time of 2:07:22.

C.J. Albertson, who placed seventh, was the top American finisher. The 30-year-old Fresno, Calif., native secured a time of 2:09:53.

Latest Headlines

ESPN green-lights '30 for 30' documentary about late broadcaster Stuart Scott
NBA // 51 minutes ago
ESPN green-lights '30 for 30' documentary about late broadcaster Stuart Scott
April 15 (UPI) -- ESPN green-lit a "30 for 30" documentary about the life of late broadcaster Stuart Scott, the company announced Monday.
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
NBA // 1 hour ago
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
April 15 (UPI) -- Serbian big man Boban Marjanovic gifted opposing fans a poultry-inspired prize during the Houston Rockets' season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers, purposely missing free throws to trigger a Chick-fil-A giveaway.
Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Phila. Eagles agree to $75M contract extension
NFL // 2 hours ago
Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Phila. Eagles agree to $75M contract extension
April 15 (UPI) -- Wide receiver DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.
New York Jets reveal new logo, 'Sack Exchange'-inspired uniforms for 2024
NFL // 3 hours ago
New York Jets reveal new logo, 'Sack Exchange'-inspired uniforms for 2024
April 15 (UPI) -- An overall rebranding will be part of the New York Jets' story for 2024, featuring a new logo and uniforms, which were revealed Monday.
Franchise-tagged wide receiver Tee Higgins now looks forward to playing for Bengals
NFL // 3 hours ago
Franchise-tagged wide receiver Tee Higgins now looks forward to playing for Bengals
April 15 (UPI) -- Franchise-tagged wide receiver Tee Higgins, who requested a trade earlier this off-season, now says he is looking forward to playing for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.
Kentucky Derby field starts final shakedown for 150th running May 4
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Kentucky Derby field starts final shakedown for 150th running May 4
April 15 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Derby field was set for fewer than 24 hours this weekend before one last race and one withdrawal started a shakeup process that eventually will get the 3-year-olds into the Churchill Downs starting gate May.
Colts sign defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to $46M contract extension
NFL // 4 hours ago
Colts sign defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to $46M contract extension
April 15 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts signed Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to a contract extension, the team announced Monday.
Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
NBA // 6 hours ago
Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
April 15 (UPI) -- LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans to start the 2024 NBA play-in tournament, which will help finalize the league's 16-team playoff schedule.
Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday, baseball's top prospect, gets first MLB hit
MLB // 7 hours ago
Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday, baseball's top prospect, gets first MLB hit
April 15 (UPI) -- Jackson Holliday jumped on a 99-mph inside fastball, sending the pitch into right field, for his first MLB hit in a Baltimore Orioles win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Baltimore.
Masters 2024: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Masters 2024: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket
April 14 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler smoothly swept his iron blade off the Bermuda grass, routinely landing shots close to the pin and setting up a brilliant final-round run Sunday to win his second major at the 2024 Masters Tournament.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
Masters 2024: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket
Masters 2024: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket
Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday, baseball's top prospect, gets first MLB hit
Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday, baseball's top prospect, gets first MLB hit
New York Jets reveal new logo, 'Sack Exchange'-inspired uniforms for 2024
New York Jets reveal new logo, 'Sack Exchange'-inspired uniforms for 2024
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement