Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 5, 2023 / 1:45 PM

Kenyan, Ethiopian runners win 2023 NY Marathon in record-setting day

Tola breaks course record in first run; exciting end to women's race

By A.L. Lee
Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia crosses the finish line at the 2023 New York Marathon Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia crosses the finish line at the 2023 New York Marathon Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Ethiopian Tamirat Tola won the 2023 New York Marathon Sunday, setting a new course record in men's race while Hellen Obiri, of Kenya, won a thriller on the women's side as she outraced Ethiopian Letesenbey Gidey to the finish line.

It was Tola's first New York Marathon, which the world-champion distance runner finished in 2:04:58, according to the official results posted to X.

Advertisement

Tola's time was the best ever in the history of the race, and it broke Geoffrey Mutai's 2011 record of 2:05:06.

The men's runner who came in second place Sunday, Kenyan Albert Korirat, crossed the finish line in 2:06:57, which was 1:59 off the leader, and posed no challenge. Shura Kitata of Ethiopia came in third for overall on the men's side at 2:07:11.

Related

Meanwhile, on the women's side, it was Obiri's first victory in the New York Marathon after the 33-year-old runner finished in sixth place in 2022. This time around, she won the race in 2:27:23, as Gidey was hot on her heels but still five seconds back at 2:27:29, which was good for second place. Sharon Lokedi of Kenya finished third overall at 2:27:33.

Advertisement

About 50,000 athletes competed in the race as thousands more spectators lined the winding course through New York City's five boroughs before crossing the finish line in Central Park.

The top three American male runners were Futsum Zienasellassie, 2:12:09; Elkanah Kibet, 2:12:23; and Sydney Gidabuday, 2:14:34.

The top three American women to finish the race were Kellyn Taylor, 2:29:48; Molly Huddle, 2:32:02; and Sydney Devore, 2:36:01.

Swiss athletes dominated the wheelchair race, with Marcel Hug winning the men's division in 1:25:29, and Catherine Debrunner setting a new course record in the women's division at 1:39:22.

Latest Headlines

Truly global results at 40th Breeders' Cup World Championships
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Truly global results at 40th Breeders' Cup World Championships
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The 40th running of the Breeders' Cup World Championships produced truly global results, with Europeans winning top turf races, Japanese horses well placed and the local brigade holding up its share of the bargain.
$7M buyout offer ends Joey Votto's long career with Cincinnati Reds
MLB // 23 hours ago
$7M buyout offer ends Joey Votto's long career with Cincinnati Reds
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Joey Votto will become a free agent next season after the Cincinnati Reds declined to offer the aging first baseman a $20 million contract option to play in 2024, abruptly ending a two-decade career with the team.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Prescott, Jones among Week 9 must-starts
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Prescott, Jones among Week 9 must-starts
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Mac Jones are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 9.
Pollard, Jones among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 9
NFL // 4 days ago
Pollard, Jones among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Tony Pollard and Aaron Jones are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 9.
Breeders' Cup World Championships feature some of the world's best horses
Sports News // 2 days ago
Breeders' Cup World Championships feature some of the world's best horses
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The 40th running of the Breeders' Cup World Championships on Friday and Saturday at Santa Anita have some top horses from around the globe facing off against the best North America has to offer.
Fantasy football rankings: Waddle, Osborn among 5 must-start WRs in Week 9
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football rankings: Waddle, Osborn among 5 must-start WRs in Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Jaylen Waddle and K.J. Osborn are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 9 of the fantasy football season.
Titans WR Treylon Burks 'alert,' walking after scary injury versus Steelers
NFL // 2 days ago
Titans WR Treylon Burks 'alert,' walking after scary injury versus Steelers
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Treylon Burks, who appeared to sustain a serious injury during the Tennessee Titans' Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, was alert and walking after the game, coach Mike Vrabel told reporters.
'Unbelievable' Victor Wembanyama pours in 38, leads Spurs past Suns
NBA // 2 days ago
'Unbelievable' Victor Wembanyama pours in 38, leads Spurs past Suns
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama scored 38 points, including 10 over the final five minutes, and outdueled Kevin Durant, leading the San Antonio Spurs past the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix.
Tyreek Hill gives 'bulletin board material' to ex-teammates ahead of Dolphins-Chiefs game
NFL // 3 days ago
Tyreek Hill gives 'bulletin board material' to ex-teammates ahead of Dolphins-Chiefs game
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill provided what he called "bulletin board material" for his former teammates, guaranteeing Thursday that he will perform well in his Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jon Rahm pulls out of Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy golf league
Sports News // 3 days ago
Jon Rahm pulls out of Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy golf league
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- World No. 3 Jon Rahm withdrew from the roster for the inaugural season of TGL, the tech-infused golf league started by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, he announced Thursday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Truly global results at 40th Breeders' Cup World Championships
Truly global results at 40th Breeders' Cup World Championships
Fantasy football: Pitts, Ferguson among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 9
Fantasy football: Pitts, Ferguson among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 9
Fantasy football QB rankings: Prescott, Jones among Week 9 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Prescott, Jones among Week 9 must-starts
Fantasy football rankings: Waddle, Osborn among 5 must-start WRs in Week 9
Fantasy football rankings: Waddle, Osborn among 5 must-start WRs in Week 9
Pollard, Jones among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 9
Pollard, Jones among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 9
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement