1 of 6 | Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia crosses the finish line at the 2023 New York Marathon Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Ethiopian Tamirat Tola won the 2023 New York Marathon Sunday, setting a new course record in men's race while Hellen Obiri, of Kenya, won a thriller on the women's side as she outraced Ethiopian Letesenbey Gidey to the finish line. It was Tola's first New York Marathon, which the world-champion distance runner finished in 2:04:58, according to the official results posted to X. Advertisement

Tola's time was the best ever in the history of the race, and it broke Geoffrey Mutai's 2011 record of 2:05:06.

The men's runner who came in second place Sunday, Kenyan Albert Korirat, crossed the finish line in 2:06:57, which was 1:59 off the leader, and posed no challenge. Shura Kitata of Ethiopia came in third for overall on the men's side at 2:07:11.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, it was Obiri's first victory in the New York Marathon after the 33-year-old runner finished in sixth place in 2022. This time around, she won the race in 2:27:23, as Gidey was hot on her heels but still five seconds back at 2:27:29, which was good for second place. Sharon Lokedi of Kenya finished third overall at 2:27:33.

About 50,000 athletes competed in the race as thousands more spectators lined the winding course through New York City's five boroughs before crossing the finish line in Central Park.

The top three American male runners were Futsum Zienasellassie, 2:12:09; Elkanah Kibet, 2:12:23; and Sydney Gidabuday, 2:14:34.

The top three American women to finish the race were Kellyn Taylor, 2:29:48; Molly Huddle, 2:32:02; and Sydney Devore, 2:36:01.

Swiss athletes dominated the wheelchair race, with Marcel Hug winning the men's division in 1:25:29, and Catherine Debrunner setting a new course record in the women's division at 1:39:22.