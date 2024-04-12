Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 12, 2024 / 10:46 AM

Tiger Woods shoots first-round 73 as 23-hole Masters test looms

By Alex Butler
Tiger Woods tees off on the first hole in second round of the Masters Tournament on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Tannen Murray/UPI
1 of 5 | Tiger Woods tees off on the first hole in second round of the Masters Tournament on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Tannen Murray/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods finished his suspended first round with two bogies over his final five holes for a 1-over 73 on Friday at the 2024 Masters Tournament. He will test his body with 18 more holes during Friday's second round.

Woods started Friday at 1-under and in a 15-way tie for 17th, six strokes back of leader Bryson DeChambeau.

Advertisement

The 15-time major champion made a bogey on No. 14, his first hole of Friday's resumed round. Woods made par on Nos. 15, 16 and 17. He finished the round with a bogey on No. 18.

The 48-year-old returned tee No. 1 to start his second round at 10:18 a.m., less than an hour after he finished the first round. The quick turnaround will be a physical test for the five-time Masters winner, who is dealing with lingering leg and back issues.

Woods hit his opening tee shot Friday 314 yards on No. 14, a 440-yard, par-4 named Chinese Fir. His next shot went 102 yards, but landed short of the green, about 22 yards in front of the pin.

Advertisement

Woods followed with an uphill chip, which bounced onto the green, went left of the hole and set up a 22-foot putt. He missed that par putt short and to the right and chipped in for his second bogey of the round.

Woods then hit a 287-yard drive on the 465-yard, par-4, known as Holly. He hit his next shot 160 yards into a bunker to the right of the green. He hit his next shot a little too hard, as it rolled past the hole, setting up a 13-foot par putt. He missed that shot to the right and then tapped the ball in for his final bogey.

He dropped outside the Top 35 in the standings after completing his first 18 holes. Nicolai Hojgaard and Max Homa fired matching 5-under 67s to tie for third place through 18 holes. Cam Davis and Danny Willett are tied for fifth at 4-under.

DeChambeau, who carded a 7-under 65, maintained his one-stroke lead on the field upon completion of the first round. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (66), the tournament favorite, sits in second place.

No. 3 Jon Rahm, the defending champion, Phil Mickelson and Woods are among 13 players tied for 36th.

Advertisement

Players started second-round play at 8 a.m. EDT Friday at Augusta. Second-round TV coverage will air at 3 p.m. on ESPN. Streaming coverage of the Masters will be available on Masters.com, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.

Top golfers compete at the 2024 Masters

Bryson DeChambeau hits on the fourth hole during the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 11, 2024. DeChambeau finished the first round at 7-under-par. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Heat's Jimmy Butler plays horse, while riding horse, in new commercial
NBA // 1 hour ago
Heat's Jimmy Butler plays horse, while riding horse, in new commercial
April 12 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler threw on a cowboy hat and went horseback, taking on challengers in Miami for a game of H.O.R.S.E., while riding one, as part of a unique advertising campaign for an enhanced water beverage.
Last call for spot in Kentucky Derby: Hades is taking his chance
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Last call for spot in Kentucky Derby: Hades is taking his chance
April 12 (UPI) -- Saturday's Lexington Stakes at Keeneland provides a final chance for a few horses on the bubble to run their way into the Kentucky Derby, and Holy Bull Stakes winner Hades is giving it a go.
Fan uses whip to hit soccer player at Saudi Super Cup finale
Soccer // 2 hours ago
Fan uses whip to hit soccer player at Saudi Super Cup finale
April 12 (UPI) -- A fan uncoiled a whip and used it to hit striker Abderrazak Hamdallah after Al-Ittihad's loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup finale in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Kentucky's finalizing deal to hire BYU's Mark Pope as basketball coach
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Kentucky's finalizing deal to hire BYU's Mark Pope as basketball coach
April 12 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Wildcats are finalizing a deal to hire BYU's Mark Pope as their new men's basketball coach.
Bryson DeChambeau shoots first-round 65 for early Masters lead
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau shoots first-round 65 for early Masters lead
April 11 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau sank eight birdies, including five on his final six holes, en route to a 7-under 65 to become the first-round leader of the 2024 Masters Tournament on Thursday in Augusta, Ga.
L.A. Dodgers' Ohtani's ex-interpreter charged with stealing $16M to cover gambling debts
MLB // 20 hours ago
L.A. Dodgers' Ohtani's ex-interpreter charged with stealing $16M to cover gambling debts
April 11 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged the former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani with bank fraud, alleging he stole more than $16 million to pay off gambling debts.
Basketball coach Scott Drew squashes Kentucky rumors, will stay at Baylor
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Basketball coach Scott Drew squashes Kentucky rumors, will stay at Baylor
April 11 (UPI) -- Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew ended speculation that he would potentially accept the same role at Kentucky, announcing Thursday on X that he will stay with the Bears.
Browns restructure RB Nick Chubb's contract
NFL // 22 hours ago
Browns restructure RB Nick Chubb's contract
April 11 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns restructured Nick Chubb's contract, significantly lowering the running back's base salary and hit against their salary cap.
Honorary starters Nicklaus, Player, Watson tee off 2024 Masters
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Honorary starters Nicklaus, Player, Watson tee off 2024 Masters
April 11 (UPI) -- Golf icons Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson continued the honorary starters tradition at the 88th Masters Tournament, teeing off on the first hole at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday in Augusta, Ga.
Monterrey eliminates Lionel Messi, Inter Miami from Champions Cup soccer tourney
Soccer // 1 day ago
Monterrey eliminates Lionel Messi, Inter Miami from Champions Cup soccer tourney
April 11 (UPI) -- Mexico's Monterrey finished a quarterfinal sweep of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami with a 3-1 second-leg win the Concacaf Champions Cup matchup, eliminating the Herons from the intercontinental soccer tournament,
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Honorary starters Nicklaus, Player, Watson tee off 2024 Masters
Honorary starters Nicklaus, Player, Watson tee off 2024 Masters
Kentucky's finalizing deal to hire BYU's Mark Pope as basketball coach
Kentucky's finalizing deal to hire BYU's Mark Pope as basketball coach
L.A. Dodgers' Ohtani's ex-interpreter charged with stealing $16M to cover gambling debts
L.A. Dodgers' Ohtani's ex-interpreter charged with stealing $16M to cover gambling debts
Basketball coach Scott Drew squashes Kentucky rumors, will stay at Baylor
Basketball coach Scott Drew squashes Kentucky rumors, will stay at Baylor
Bryson DeChambeau shoots first-round 65 for early Masters lead
Bryson DeChambeau shoots first-round 65 for early Masters lead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement