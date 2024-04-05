Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 5, 2024 / 8:20 AM

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin gets engaged to fellow Olympian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde

By Alex Butler
Alpine skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who announced they were dating in 2021, were recently engaged. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 5 | Alpine skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who announced they were dating in 2021, were recently engaged. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Team USA star Mikaela Shiffrin is now engaged to longtime boyfriend -- and fellow Olympic skier -- Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the couple announced on social media.

Shiffrin and Kilde made the revelation Thursday night on Instagram, X and Facebook. They posted the same series of photos from a street in Innsbruck, Austria, in front of the St. Anne's Column. Shiffrin posed while showing off her engagement ring.

Advertisement

She also posted an image series of joyful emojis and a diamond ring.

Kilde, 31, and Shiffrin, 29, confirmed their relationship in 2021 on social media. Kilde, a Norwegian, won silver and bronze medals in alpine skiing at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. The two-time silver medalist at the 2023 World Championships also owns 21 World Cup gold medals. He claimed the overall title at the 2020 World Cup.

Kilde sustained a cut in his right calf and multiple shoulder injuries during a crash in an Alpine Ski World Cup race in January in Wengen, Switzerland, and is still recovering from that accident.

Advertisement

Shiffrin, who claimed three medals -- two golds and a silver -- between the 2014 and 2018 Winter Games, also was recently injured in a January ski crash. That accident, which led to a hospitlization, occurred in an Alpine Ski World Cup race Jan. 26 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Shiffrin sustained multiple leg injuries, but returned in March from a six-week injury hiatus. She clinched a record-tying eighth World Cup slalom season title and record-extending 96th overall World Cup win last month in Are, Sweden.

"Oh my goodness," Kilde wrote in a quote tweet on a video of Shiffrin's performance. "Some of the best skiing I've seen from Mikaela Shiffrin. Constantly in awe. I just can't believe her."

Kilde, who underwent multiple surgeries because of his injuries, posted several workout videos, detailing his recovery process Thursday on Instagram.

Advertisement

That footage showed the skier walking, using an anti-gravity treadmill and performing several lower- and upper-body exercises.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sixers defense, Maxey doom Heat in playoff-like Eastern Conference clash
NBA // 9 hours ago
Sixers defense, Maxey doom Heat in playoff-like Eastern Conference clash
MIAMI, April 4 (UPI) -- Two perennial Eastern Conference contenders used relentless scoring runs to frantically wrestle momentum, but the Philadelphia 76ers defense dominated late, freezing Miami Heat shooters for a close win Thursday in Miami.
First pitch for Marlins-Yankees game delayed 4 hours because of solar eclipse
MLB // 10 hours ago
First pitch for Marlins-Yankees game delayed 4 hours because of solar eclipse
April 4 (UPI) -- First pitch for a series opener between the Miami Marlins and New York Yankees was rescheduled after the Yankees "reconsidered the challenges of playing through Monday's solar eclipse," they announced Thursday.
College basketball: LSU's Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal
Sports News // 13 hours ago
College basketball: LSU's Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal
April 4 (UPI) -- LSU basketball star Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal after spending just one season with the Tigers.
Athletics to play in West Sacramento for 3 years before Las Vegas move
MLB // 20 hours ago
Athletics to play in West Sacramento for 3 years before Las Vegas move
April 4 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics will move to West Sacramento, Calif., for three years before their permanent relocation to Las Vegas in 2028, the MLB franchise announced Thursday.
Monterrey hands Champions Cup soccer loss to Inter Miami; Messi misses game
Soccer // 1 day ago
Monterrey hands Champions Cup soccer loss to Inter Miami; Messi misses game
April 4 (UPI) -- Liga MX club Monterrey scored two second-half goals for a comeback victory over Inter Miami in the first leg of a Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal. The Herons played without star striker Lionel Messi in the loss.
Malachi Flynn scores Pistons record 50 points off bench vs. Hawks
NBA // 1 day ago
Malachi Flynn scores Pistons record 50 points off bench vs. Hawks
April 4 (UPI) -- Malachi Flynn nearly doubled his career-high, scoring a franchise-record 50 points off the Detroit Pistons bench in a 121-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Shohei Ohtani hits 430-foot bomb for first Dodgers homer
MLB // 1 day ago
Shohei Ohtani hits 430-foot bomb for first Dodgers homer
April 4 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani glided his bat high through the strike zone and smacked a fastball deep into the right field seats for a 430-foot homer, his first with the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a win over the San Francisco Giants.
LSU basketball star Angel Reese declares for 2024 WNBA Draft
Sports News // 1 day ago
LSU basketball star Angel Reese declares for 2024 WNBA Draft
April 3 (UPI) -- LSU basketball star Angel Reese, who led the Tigers to a national title last season, declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, she announced Wednesday on social media.
Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans
NFL // 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans
April 3 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to trade star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
FAU basketball star Johnell Davis enters transfer portal, declares for NBA Draft
Sports News // 1 day ago
FAU basketball star Johnell Davis enters transfer portal, declares for NBA Draft
April 3 (UPI) -- Star guard Johnell Davis, who led Florida Atlantic in scoring the last two seasons, entered the transfer portal and will declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, he announced on Instagram.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Angel Reese, injured in loss to Iowa, details unhappiness while at LSU
Angel Reese, injured in loss to Iowa, details unhappiness while at LSU
Athletics to play in West Sacramento for 3 years before Las Vegas move
Athletics to play in West Sacramento for 3 years before Las Vegas move
College basketball: LSU's Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal
College basketball: LSU's Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal
First pitch for Marlins-Yankees game delayed 4 hours because of solar eclipse
First pitch for Marlins-Yankees game delayed 4 hours because of solar eclipse
Malachi Flynn scores Pistons record 50 points off bench vs. Hawks
Malachi Flynn scores Pistons record 50 points off bench vs. Hawks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement