Jan. 24, 2023 / 10:22 AM

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn's World Cup victories record

By Alex Butler
American Mikaela Shiffrin became the most decorated women's World Cup skier in history after winning her 83rd title Tuesday in Kronplatz, Italy. Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Team USA star Mikaela Shiffrin made history once again Tuesday in Kronplatz, Italy, breaking Lindsey Vonn's record for the most World Cup victories in women's skiing history.

Shiffrin gained her 83rd triumph in a giant slalom race at the FIS (International Ski Federation) World Cup. She is just three wins behind male skier Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden for the all-gender wins record.

"I was a bit nervous for the second run, but mostly I hate waiting," Shiffrin said in a news release from U.S. Ski & Snowboard. "Finally, when it was time to go, everything went quiet and I just pushed as hard as I could every turn.

"It was pretty amazing to come to the finish and see that I was quite fast. ... I was like, 'I could lose this, so I'm going to try to ski a very good run,' and it was.

"It's still hard for me to believe that I have the mental focus again to be strong on the second run. It's something I don't take for granted."

Vonn, who retired four years ago, won her 82nd World Cup race in 2018. She broke the previous record of 62 World Cup wins, held by Austria's Annemarie Proell, in 2015.

"Picabo Street inspired me to become an Olympian and I remember vividly how much of an impact she made on me," Vonn said in the news release. "Throughout my career, I always tried to be the role model for kids that Picabo was for me, and now it is Mikaela's turn to carry that torch.

"As Americans, we have been able to produce incredible athletes, and I am excited to see who Mikaela will inspire to continue to push the limits of our sport. Congratulations on raising the bar for all skiers to come."

The women will compete in another giant slalom event Wednesday in Kronplatz.

