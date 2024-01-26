Team USAs' Mikaela Shiffrin hospitalized after skiing crash in Italy

1 of 5 | The U.S. ski and snowboard team said Mikaela Shiffrin's ACL and PCL seemed intact upon initial analysis of her left leg after she crashed during a women's downhill event Friday in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. File Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin lost control and slammed into a boundary fence during the Alpine Ski World Cup on Friday in Italy. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital and evaluated for a left leg injury. The crash occurred during the women's downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Shiffrin was able to walk away from the area, using her poles to keep weight off the leg. A medical helicopter was used to take the 28-year-old off the Tofane mountain course. Advertisement

The U.S. ski and snowboard team said Shiffrin's ACL and PCL seemed intact, upon initial analysis. The team also said Shiffrin remained in contact with her teammates.

Austria's Stephanie Venier won the event. Americans Jacqueline Wiles, Lauren Macuga and Isabella Wright finished 13th, 16th and 18th, respectively.

"Thank you all for your support," Shiffrin wrote on X and Instagram. "But oh my God, looking at the results for our team makes me smile so much!"

The three-time Olympic medalist -- with two golds, one silver -- flew out of the starting gate, careening down the slope, while jumping and twisting through tight turns. She passed through an initial gate with ease before completing another jump and nearing a second. Shiffrin then lost control just before reaching the gate, falling on her left side and sliding into the orange fence.

She remained down in the area as fans looked on with concern. Medical personnel then tended to the skier before she was taken away by helicopter.

Thank you all for your support ❤️ (But oh my god...looking at the results for our team makes me smile so much!!) https://t.co/NX9qBVS8uK— Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) January 26, 2024

Another women's downhill race will be held Saturday in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Shiffrin, who owns a record 95 World Cup victories, remains the No. 1 ranked women's alpine skier in the world.