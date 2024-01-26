Trending
Sports News
Jan. 26, 2024 / 1:27 PM

Team USAs' Mikaela Shiffrin hospitalized after skiing crash in Italy

By Alex Butler
The U.S. ski and snowboard team said Mikaela Shiffrin's ACL and PCL seemed intact upon initial analysis of her left leg after she crashed during a women's downhill event Friday in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. File Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI
1 of 5 | The U.S. ski and snowboard team said Mikaela Shiffrin's ACL and PCL seemed intact upon initial analysis of her left leg after she crashed during a women's downhill event Friday in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. File Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin lost control and slammed into a boundary fence during the Alpine Ski World Cup on Friday in Italy. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital and evaluated for a left leg injury.

The crash occurred during the women's downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Shiffrin was able to walk away from the area, using her poles to keep weight off the leg. A medical helicopter was used to take the 28-year-old off the Tofane mountain course.

The U.S. ski and snowboard team said Shiffrin's ACL and PCL seemed intact, upon initial analysis. The team also said Shiffrin remained in contact with her teammates.

Austria's Stephanie Venier won the event. Americans Jacqueline Wiles, Lauren Macuga and Isabella Wright finished 13th, 16th and 18th, respectively.

"Thank you all for your support," Shiffrin wrote on X and Instagram. "But oh my God, looking at the results for our team makes me smile so much!"

The three-time Olympic medalist -- with two golds, one silver -- flew out of the starting gate, careening down the slope, while jumping and twisting through tight turns. She passed through an initial gate with ease before completing another jump and nearing a second. Shiffrin then lost control just before reaching the gate, falling on her left side and sliding into the orange fence.

She remained down in the area as fans looked on with concern. Medical personnel then tended to the skier before she was taken away by helicopter.

Another women's downhill race will be held Saturday in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Shiffrin, who owns a record 95 World Cup victories, remains the No. 1 ranked women's alpine skier in the world.

Cody's Wish named Horse of the Year
Sports News // 56 minutes ago
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- There were no surprises at Thursday night's Eclipse Awards ceremony in Florida. Cody's Wish, whose connection with disabled teen Cody Dorman caught the attention of observers well beyond the usual ranks of racing fans.
Australian Open: Sinner beats Djokovic to reach first Grand Slam final
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Australian Open: Sinner beats Djokovic to reach first Grand Slam final
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Jannik Sinner used memories from his loss at Wimbledon 2023 to fuel an upset of No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open on Friday in Melbourne, allowing him to reach his first Grand Slam final.
Soccer: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp to resign at end of season; cites energy loss
Soccer // 3 hours ago
Soccer: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp to resign at end of season; cites energy loss
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will resign at the end of the season because he is "running out of energy," he announced Friday.
Falcons say new coach Morris is 'right leader,' after interviewing Belichick, Vrabel
NFL // 4 hours ago
Falcons say new coach Morris is 'right leader,' after interviewing Belichick, Vrabel
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons believe new coach Raheem Morris "is the right leader" of the future, after also interviewing Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel and other experienced candidates for the vacancy, team owner Arthur Blank said.
Women's basketball: South Carolina rallies past LSU to stay perfect
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Women's basketball: South Carolina rallies past LSU to stay perfect
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Top-ranked South Carolina overcame an 11-point deficit and outscored LSU 24-14 in the fourth quarter to rally past the Tigers, extending a perfect 18-0 start to their 2023-24 women's basketball campaign.
NFL playoffs: Ravens-Chiefs QBs, Lions-49ers balance mark conference finales
NFL // 8 hours ago
NFL playoffs: Ravens-Chiefs QBs, Lions-49ers balance mark conference finales
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson says Sunday's AFC Championship game will be a "heavyweight" clash between his Baltimore Ravens and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Detroit Lions in the NFC finale.
Panthers expected to hire Bucs' offensive coordinator Dave Canales as new coach
NFL // 1 day ago
Panthers expected to hire Bucs' offensive coordinator Dave Canales as new coach
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers are closing in on a deal to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new head coach, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Golfer Nick Dunlap turns professional after forgoing $1.5 million prize
Sports News // 1 day ago
Golfer Nick Dunlap turns professional after forgoing $1.5 million prize
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Golfer Nick Dunlap, who was ineligible to collect a $1.5 million prize for winning last week's American Express tournament as an amateur, will leave the University of Alabama and turn professional, he announced Thursday.
Washington Wizards move coach Wes Unseld Jr. to front office after 7-36 start
NBA // 1 day ago
Washington Wizards move coach Wes Unseld Jr. to front office after 7-36 start
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. will transition to a front-office role after a 7-36 start to the 2023-24 season, team president Michael Winger announced Thursday.
Bengals promote Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator
NFL // 1 day ago
Bengals promote Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals promoted Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator to replace Brian Callahan, who left to become the Tennessee Titans' head coach, the Bengals announced Thursday.
