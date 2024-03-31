Streaking Jannik Sinner beats Grigor Dimitrov for Miami Open tennis title

Jannik Sinner (pictured) from Italy needed just 74 minutes to dispatch Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open men's singles final Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photos By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 31 (UPI) -- Jannik Sinner continued his rabid rise up the tennis ranks, beating Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets to claim the 2024 Miami Open men's singles title Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Italian needed just 74 minutes to beat the Bulgarian in Miami Gardens, Fla. He logged six aces and broke Dimitrov's serve four times. Sinner, who made his third appearance in the Miami Open final, earned a $1.1 million prize for his 13th career title. Advertisement

"I'm really happy I can hold the big trophy this time," Sinner said in his trophy acceptance speech. "It's one of the best tournaments.

"I'm so grateful. This is so special."

Known as one of the hardest hitters in the world, Sinner also generated incredible speed with his racket-whipping forehand, often sending the normally fluid Dimitrov into fits of scrambling sprints on the baseline.

"It's a pleasure to watch, but definitely not to play," Dimitrov said of Sinner. "Even though I was no match today, I've really learned to embrace this tournament.

"It's been a difficult ride throughout the years. This year I was so determined to do well."

Each player held through the first four games of the finale. Sinner then broke Dimitrov for the first time in the fifth game and held for a 4-2 edge. He went on to break Dimitrov a second time with a backhand winner to claim set point.

Sinner and Dimitrov each held through the first three games of the second set. Dimitrov went on to hit a return into the net in his second service game of the set, giving Sinner another break and 3-1 lead. Sinner held in the fifth game and broke Dimitrov for a fourth time in the sixth to take further control.

He then earned championship point by digging deep for a backhand shot, which cruised in front of Dimitrov before he could find an angle for a return.

Dimitrov will climb from No. 12 to No. 10 in the ATP Tour singles rankings. He earned $585,000 for his runner-up finish in Miami Gardens.

"Clearly, it was Jannik's week," Dimitrov said. "He's been playing amazing tennis. ... A lot of the important moments went his way. That makes a huge difference in a match of this caliber."

Sinner and Dimitrov are both on the entry list for the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. The clay-court tournament will be held from Saturday to April 14 in the commune of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, between Monaco and Menton.