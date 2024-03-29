Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 29, 2024 / 9:40 AM

Miami Open: Grigor Dimitrov 'almost perfect' in upsetting Carlos Alcaraz

By Alex Butler
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (pictured) eliminated top-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Miami Open on Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 5 | Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (pictured) eliminated top-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Miami Open on Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 29 (UPI) -- Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov played "almost perfect" tennis in upsetting No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Miami Open, the Spaniard said after the straight-sets loss in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Dimitrov, ranked No. 12, fired 23 winners and had just five unforced errors in the 6-2, 6-4 victory Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium. He also broke Alcaraz's serve four times in the 92-minute match.

Advertisement

"You appreciate it, of course, and you are very happy with the current win and then you have to quickly move on and focus on the next match," Dimitrov told reporters.

Alcaraz, who entered the match with a 3-1 record against Dimitrov, totaled 16 winners and eight unforced errors. He converted just 1 of 5 break point opportunities.

Advertisement

"I have a lot of frustrations right now, because he made me feel like I'm 13 years old," Alcaraz said. "It was crazy. I was talking to my team saying that 'I don't know what I have to do. I don't know his weakness. I don't know anything.'

"That's why I have frustration right now, but in the thought of tennis, I left the court happy with my level."

Dimitrov held his first serve, broke Alcaraz in the second game and held again in the third for a 3-0 lead in the first set. He then broke Alcaraz again for set point. He broke the Spaniard's serve two more times in the second set, which lasted 43 minutes.

"I think he played amazing tennis, almost perfect, if I can say 'perfect,'" Alcaraz said of Dimitrov. "I mean, I couldn't find solutions. I couldn't find a way to make him feel uncomfortable on the court. It was a great game from his side."

Dimitrov, a former world No. 3 and owner of nine career singles titles, will take on No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semifinals. Zverev, who achieved a No. 2 ranking in 2022, is looking to capture his 22nd singles title.

Advertisement

Zverev beat No. 57 Fabian Marozsan of Hungary in an early match Thursday. He needed just 97 minutes to earn that 6-3, 7-5 triumph. Zverev trailed 8-6 in aces and 29-19 in winners, but broke the Hungarian's serve three times. He also logged just five unforced errors and saved two break points.

On the women's side, No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan needed 2 hours, 33 minutes to beat No. 27 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to reach Saturday's singles final.

Rybakina totaled 11 aces and held on for that 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(2) triumph. She will meet No. 53 Danielle Collins of the United States in the final.

Collins, a Florida native who is set to retire at the end of 2024, dispatched No. 16 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in just 77 minutes in that 6-3, 6-2 triumph. The American issued five aces and broke the Russian's serve four times.

"To have made the finals, first finals of a 1000 level [event] in my home state during my last season, this is just great," Collins said. "I mean, the memories made this week on and off the court, I'm just over the moon."

Advertisement

Collins, 30, will face Rybakina in the women's singles final at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Miami Gardens. The 2022 Australian Open finalist is looking for her third career singles title. Rybakina, the Wimbledon 2022 champion, owns seven singles titles.

No. 3 Jannik Sinner of Italy will face No. 4 Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the first men's singles semifinal Friday at the Miami Open. That match will not start before 3 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dimitrov will then face Zverev in the other semifinal, which won't start before 7 p.m., on the same court.

The winners of those meetings will meet Sunday afternoon in the men's singles final. The singles champions of the 2024 Miami Open will receive $1.1 million apiece.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kentucky Debby starters to be picked in Dubai, Florida, Arkansas
Sports News // 19 minutes ago
Kentucky Debby starters to be picked in Dubai, Florida, Arkansas
March 29 (UPI) -- One of the biggest weekends of the horse racing year will find Kentucky Derby starters selected in Dubai, Florida and Arkansas, as well as some epic confrontations on the Dubai World Cup program.
Men's college basketball: Clemson, Alabama use upsets to make Elite Eight
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Men's college basketball: Clemson, Alabama use upsets to make Elite Eight
March 29 (UPI) -- No. 6 Clemson edged No. 2 Arizona before No. 4 Alabama dispatched No. 1 North Carolina, claiming two of the first four spots in the Elite Eight Eight of the 2024 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament via upsets.
NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears snag Williams, Vikings trade up for QB
NFL // 5 hours ago
NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears snag Williams, Vikings trade up for QB
MIAMI, March 29 (UPI) -- Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye lead version 2.0 of UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's 2024 NFL mock draft, compiled after the scouting combine and major moves in free agency.
Bullpen, homers help Pirates rally past Marlins in 12-inning opener
MLB // 13 hours ago
Bullpen, homers help Pirates rally past Marlins in 12-inning opener
MIAMI, March 28 (UPI) -- Jared Triolo sprayed a single just over the infield, scoring Ke'Bryan Hayes for the game-winning run in a 12-inning Pittsburgh Pirates opening day comeback triumph over the Miami Marlins on Thursday in Miami.
Rays' Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1
MLB // 19 hours ago
Rays' Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1
March 28 (UPI) -- MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association agreed to place Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave until at least June 1, league sources told UPI on Thursday.
Khamzat Chimaev-Robert Whittaker bout to be UFC's first in Saudi Arabia
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Khamzat Chimaev-Robert Whittaker bout to be UFC's first in Saudi Arabia
March 28 (UPI) -- Middleweights Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker will headline the first UFC event held in Saudi Arabia, UFC president Dana White announced.
Miami Open tennis: Medvedev-Sinner, Collins-Alexandrova semifinals set
Sports News // 1 day ago
Miami Open tennis: Medvedev-Sinner, Collins-Alexandrova semifinals set
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 28 (UPI) -- Ekaterina Alexandrova and Danielle Collins each won quarterfinal matches on Day 9 of the Miami Open, setting up a semifinal match, with the winner taking on Elena Rybakina or Victoria Azarenka in Saturday's finale.
'Emotional' Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Magic after quick Draymond Green ejection
NBA // 1 day ago
'Emotional' Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Magic after quick Draymond Green ejection
March 28 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry said he was "letting out a little steam" when leading his Golden State Warriors to a win over the Orlando Magic in an emotional game that featured one of the quickest player ejections in recent history.
Angels-Orioles to start MLB's 2024 league-wide opening day
MLB // 1 day ago
Angels-Orioles to start MLB's 2024 league-wide opening day
March 28 (UPI) -- Two regular-season games are already completed -- because of MLB's Seoul Series -- but Thursday's league-wide slate of 13 contests will mark the start of the 2024 season for most baseball fans.
Ice Cube's BIG3 makes $5 million offer to college basketball star Caitlin Clark
Sports News // 1 day ago
Ice Cube's BIG3 makes $5 million offer to college basketball star Caitlin Clark
March 27 (UPI) -- The BIG3 basketball league made a $5 million offer as part of a recruiting pitch to Iowa star Caitlin Clark, co-founder Ice Cube confirmed Wednesday on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears snag Williams, Vikings trade up for QB
NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears snag Williams, Vikings trade up for QB
Miami Open tennis: Medvedev-Sinner, Collins-Alexandrova semifinals set
Miami Open tennis: Medvedev-Sinner, Collins-Alexandrova semifinals set
'Emotional' Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Magic after quick Draymond Green ejection
'Emotional' Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Magic after quick Draymond Green ejection
Bullpen, homers help Pirates rally past Marlins in 12-inning opener
Bullpen, homers help Pirates rally past Marlins in 12-inning opener
Rays' Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1
Rays' Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement