Refocused Naomi Osaka closing in on 2022 tennis form at Miami Open

Naomi Osaka (pictured) of Japan will play her first Miami Open match since the 2022 final when she battles Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 20 (UPI) -- New mother Naomi Osaka says her morphed perspective prioritizes fun, sociability and time management, but her competitiveness is imminent and a Miami Open return reminded her of how close she is to her 2022 form. "When I first started in again [Dec. 31] in Australia, my biggest goal was to have fun," Osaka said Tuesday at Miami Open media day in Miami Gardens, Fla. "Somewhere along the way, I really focused on winning matches, which I can't help because I'm really competitive. Advertisement

"I wouldn't say I've had to force myself to think about having fun again, but I've really had to be conscious of it. Now it's starting to become natural again."

Before the July birth of daughter Shai and a 15-month tennis hiatus, the four-time Grand Slam champion was known as reserved, often sporting headphones to ward off unwanted social interactions.

A powerful server and aggressive baseline blaster, the self-proclaimed introvert excelled on the tennis circuit despite battling anxiety and depression -- in addition to elite opponents.

The 26-year-old says she has removed the headphones and will shift some focus into more interactions as she excavates her pre-pregnancy performance level -- and can potentially reach new heights.

Osaka is 6-5 since her return at the Brisbane International, her first match since Sept. 20, 2022.

She beat No. 77 Tamara Korpatsch of Germany in straight sets in the first match of her comeback. She lost her next three matches. Osaka then heated up, winning five of her next six, including a straight-sets win over No. 15 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif.

She lost to No. 28 Elise Mertens of Belgium in straight sets in the third round March 11 at Indian Wells. Osaka will face No. 51 Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy in the first round of the 2024 Miami Open on Wednesday night in Miami Gardens.

The winner will meet No. 17 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the Round of 64. Wednesday's match will be Osaka's first at the tournament since April 2, 2022, when she lost in straight sets to No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the women's singles final.

"On Monday and Tuesday, I was looking at videos of myself from 2019, 2020, 2021, and even the matches I played here last time," Osaka said. "I really don't feel like I'm far off this season.

"I just feel like, in the matches I watched, I was more comfortable because I didn't take a long break. I felt like I wasn't as panicked as I am now. I think that will come, obviously with time. I feel a lot better now knowing that it's not like my shots were much better back then."

Osaka, a former world No. 1, sits at No. 229 in the WTA singles rankings, up from No. 287 at the start of March and No. 833 at the start of her comeback. She ranked No. 48 at the start of her hiatus. Osaka last ranked inside the Top 10 in 2021. She was No. 1 in 2019.

The Japanese tennis great said it was very difficult to get back in shape. She posted several videos and photos on Instagram to show her progress.

The footage portrayed increased intensity, revved-up serves and more fluid court coverage. Osaka also thanked her supporters in December for allowing her to "grow up on" her own time, before appearances in Brisbane and at the Australian Open.

Already known for her in-match mental strength, Osaka could become stronger in that regard because of a more narrowed focus and proactive mindfulness.

"I'm utilizing my time a lot more," she said. "Even Wim [coach Wim Fessette] said I'm a lot more professional now, which I think is a good thing.

"Other than that, I think I'm just a lot more grateful because I'm aware. Being here right now. I'm very grateful for. It was very tough to get back in shape. I obviously want to spend the time I spend away from Shai the best I can."

Osaka's time away meant watching four other players lift Grand Slam trophies -- Swiatek, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus), No. 3 Coco Gauff (USA) and No. 8 Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic). Osaka owns a 4-4 career record against that group.

The seven-time WTA tournament winner also missed out on numerous trophies from tournaments around the globe, including the Miami Open.

"Whenever I see people winning tournaments, I feel such a strong urge to be where they are," Osaka said.

"I know I have to take it one step at a time. ... I feel like the more matches I win, the more comfortable I'll be. Hopefully, that will lead me to holding something above my head one day."