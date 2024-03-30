Resilient Danielle Collins upsets Elena Rybakina to win 2024 Miami Open

1 of 5 | Danielle Collins celebrates after defeating Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan in the Miami Open woman's singles final Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 30 (UPI) -- Danielle Collins tomahawked a two-handed backhand deep from the left baseline, beating a hustling Elena Rybakina for championship point and securing the biggest title of her career Saturday at the Miami Open. The 30-year-old American, who will retire at the end of the season, then buried her head in her hands, weathering the emotions from her 7-5, 6-3 victory. Advertisement

"I was getting very emotional and had to keep telling myself to leave the emotions in the locker room," Collins said during her trophy acceptance speech.

Collins is the lowest-ranked (No. 53) player ever win the Miami Open. She claimed a $1.1 million prize for her efforts.

The Florida native displayed impressive resiliency throughout the match, saving 10 of 11 break points. She broke the No. 4-ranked Rybakina's serve three times en route to her third career title.

"I'm really ready to hold that trophy," Collins said. "That was a battle."

What a moment for Danielle Collins ✨ Danielle Collins defeats Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 and wins the 2024 Miami Open!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/BWBV1v5BE4— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 30, 2024

Collins and Rybakina, both known for powerful serves and returns, each held serve through the first 11 games of the first set.

Collins saved four break points in the seventh game and another in the 11th. She then claimed set point by breaking Rybakina for the first time.

Collins kept her momentum in the second set, holding serve before breaking Rybakina for a second time. Rybakina responded with a backhand winner to break Collins for the first time in the third game of the set.

Rybakina and Collins both held their next serves to make the score 3-2. Rybakina then held again and earned three more break point opportunties against Collins in the seventh game, but the American staved off the challenges to hold serve and keep a 4-3 edge.

She then broke Rybakina for the final time to take a 5-3 lead. Collins held off two more break points and earned three shots at championship point, but failed to convert on those initial opportunities.

She finally broke through by leaning on the backhand that gave her such a strong advantage throughout the two-hour, two-minute match.

"I had a lot of chances," Rybakina told reporters. "As I was saying before, sometimes luck on your side; sometimes not. With all the chances I had, not to break once, I think it's a bit of luck there."

"I was still trying to fight every point. I was still there, but there were too many chances which I didn't take."

Collins will rise to No. 22 in the WTA singles rankings as a result of her run at the Miami Open.

No. 3 Jannik Sinner of Italy will take on No. 12 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria for the Miami Open men's singles title at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday in Miami Gardens.