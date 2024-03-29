Trending
March 29, 2024 / 4:54 PM / Updated at 6:12 PM

Jannik Sinner sweeps Daniil Medvedev out of Miami Open, reaches final

By Alex Butler
Jannik Sinner from Italy hits a forehand shot to Russian Daniil Medvedev during a Miami Open men's semifinal Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
1 of 5 | Jannik Sinner from Italy hits a forehand shot to Russian Daniil Medvedev during a Miami Open men's semifinal Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 29 (UPI) -- Jannik Sinner powdered potent forehands, issued seven aces and broke Daniil Medvedev's serve four times in a dominant 2024 Miami Open men's singles semifinal victory Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Italian needed just 71 minutes and two sets to dispatch his Russian foe in a rematch of last year's Miami Open final, which Medvedev won in straight sets.

"I am very happy to be back in the finals," Sinner, who is now a three-time Miami Open finalist, told reporters. "Today was a great day for me. Started off very well and solid and I was happy to finish the match."

Sinner, ranked No. 3, now has beaten Medvedev five-consecutive times, after dropping his first six career meetings against the No. 4 men's singles player.

He will meet No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany or No. 12 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on Sunday in the Miami Open men's singles final.

Sinner broke Medvedev's first serve to start Friday's match with a 2-0 lead, which was a sign of positive things to come for the rising Italian. He often appeared to be playing at a different speed than Medvedev, who struggled to corral his high-tempo offerings.

He also broke Medvedev's second serve, sprinting to a 5-0 edge in the first set. Medvedev held serve in the sixth game to get on the scoreboard, but Sinner then held for set point.

Sinner continued his return dominance in the second set, breaking Medvedev's first serve. He then held for a 2-0 edge. Medvedev also held in the third game, but Sinner went on to break his next serve en route to a 5-1 edge.

Medvedev held again on his final serve, but sent his last return wide, resulting in match point for Sinner.

"The margins are small when you play someone like Jannik, who is in great shape," Medvedev said. "I needed to play my best, which I didn't do. He played well. Not much more I can add. I needed to play better if I wanted to win."

Sinner is 21-1 this year and can climb to the No. 2 spot in the ATP men's singles rankings with a Miami Open title.

"I am surprised, for sure," Medvedev said, when asked about his hot start to 2024. "It's not something I was expecting. It also shows that I take everything day by day."

Zverev will face Dimitrov on Friday night in the other men's semifinal. No. 53 Danielle Collins of the United States will meet No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on Saturday in the women's singles final.

