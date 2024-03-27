Novak Djokovic splits with tennis coach Goran Ivanisevic

1 of 6 | Tennis coach Goran Ivanisevic (L) and men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic teamed up in 2018. Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE

March 27 (UPI) -- Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and longtime tennis coach Goran Ivanisevic decided to stop working together, Djokovic announced Wednesday on social media. The duo teamed up for half of the Serbian's record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, starting with Wimbledon 2018. Their last title came in September at the 2023 U.S. Open. Advertisement

"I remember clearly the moment I invited Goran to be part of my team," Djokovic wrote on Instagram and Facebook. "It was back in 2018, and Marian and I were looking to innovate and bring some serve magic to our duo.

"In fact, not only we brought serve, but also lots of laughter, fun, year-end No. 1 rankings, record-breaking achievements and 12 more Grand Slams (and a few finals) to the count since then. Did I mention a bit of drama too?"

Djokovic said the decision to part ways with the coach occurred "a few days ago."

"Our on-court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid," Djokovic wrote. "In fact, I am proud to say (not sure he is) that apart from winning tournaments together, we also had a side battle in Parchisi going on...for many years. And -- that tournament never stops for us."

Ivanisevic shared Djokovic's post on his Instagram story, adding heart and thank you emojis. The 52-year-old Croatian previously coached Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych and Milos Raonic.

Ivanisevic, the only player to win a Wimbledon (2001) singles title as a wild card, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2020. He achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 2 in 1994.

Djokovic reached the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open, where he lost to No. 3 Jannik Sinner of Italy. He then suffered an upset loss to No. 96 Luca Nardi in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Open on March 11 in Indian Wells, Calif.

Djokovic announced March 16 on X that he would withdraw from the 2024 Miami Open, citing a balance of his "private and professional schedule."

The Serbian is on the entry list for the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. That clay court tournament will be held April 6 to 14 in the commune of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, between Monaco and Menton.

The 2024 French Open will be held from May 26 to June 9 in Paris.