Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 12, 2024 / 8:16 AM

Tennis: No. 123 Luca Nardi upsets No. 1 Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells

By Alex Butler
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who returned to the BNP Paribas Open for the first time since 2019, failed to reach the fourth round at the tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who returned to the BNP Paribas Open for the first time since 2019, failed to reach the fourth round at the tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Luca Nardi whipped his racket through the air and smashed an ace to his left, out of the reach of Novak Djokovic for match point, securing an upset over the top-ranked player in the world at the BNP Paribas Open.

Nardi, ranked No. 123, totaled six aces, converted 2 of 4 break point opportunities and totaled 34 winners in the 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 triumph Monday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif.

Advertisement

"It's an amazing feeling," Nardi, who said he has a Djokovic poster on his bedroom door, told reporters. "I couldn't even imagine playing a match against him and now I also beat him.

"It's a dream come true for me."

Related

Djokovic, 36, logged four aces, converted 3 of 11 break points and fired 17 winners. The Serbian was making his first appearance in the tournament since 2019, an absence related to COVID-19 travel restrictions and his unvaccinated status. He is a five-time champion at Indian Wells.

"He really didn't have anything to lose," Djokovic said. "He played great and deserved to win. I was more surprised with my level. My level was really, really bad."

Advertisement

Djokovic owns nearly 100 career titles, while Nardi, 20, is still searching for his first. The Italian made his ATP main-draw debut in 2020.

"I watched him play and knew he possessed great quality tennis from the baseline, especially for the forehand side," Djokovic said of Nardi. "He moves well and he's very talented."

Nardi is already up 28 spots in the live rankings and inside the Top 100 because of his run at the BNP Paribas Open. He will face No. 17 Tommy Paul of the United States in the Round of 16 on Wednesday at Indian Wells.

No. 4 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 7 Holger Rune of Denmark, No. 9 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 12 Taylor Fritz of the United States and No. 13 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria were among the top men to win their matches Monday at the Masters 1000 event, one of the top non-Grand Slam tournaments on the ATP schedule.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 3 Coco Gauff of the United States, No. 9 Maria Sakkari of Greece and No. 11 Daria Kasatkina of Russia were the top women to advance through Monday's matches.

Advertisement

The men's and women's finals will be held Sunday and air on the Tennis Channel.

Latest Headlines

Bengals to cut RB Joe Mixon, sign Zack Moss
NFL // 1 hour ago
Bengals to cut RB Joe Mixon, sign Zack Moss
March 12 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to release veteran running back Joe Mixon and sign Zack Moss as a potential replacement.
Raiders, ex-Dolphins Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins agree to $110M contract
NFL // 18 hours ago
Raiders, ex-Dolphins Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins agree to $110M contract
March 11 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to sign free-agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract.
Tennessee Titans, running back Tony Pollard agree to 3-year contract
NFL // 18 hours ago
Tennessee Titans, running back Tony Pollard agree to 3-year contract
March 11 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans and former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract.
Chicago Bears, running back D'Andre Swift agree to $24M deal
NFL // 19 hours ago
Chicago Bears, running back D'Andre Swift agree to $24M deal
March 11 (UPI) -- Running back D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract.
Colts, wide receiver Michael Pittman agree to 3-year extension
NFL // 20 hours ago
Colts, wide receiver Michael Pittman agree to 3-year extension
March 11 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts and Michael Pittman Jr. agreed to a three-year contract extension, the wide receiver confirmed Monday on X.
Bears shift from Arlington Heights move, commit to downtown Chicago
NFL // 20 hours ago
Bears shift from Arlington Heights move, commit to downtown Chicago
March 11 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears committed to contribute more than $2 billion to build a new downtown stadium, shifting from plans to construct a facility in Arlington Heights, president Kevin Warren announced Monday.
Serie A soccer club Lecce fires manager Roberto D'Aversa for head-butting player
Soccer // 22 hours ago
Serie A soccer club Lecce fires manager Roberto D'Aversa for head-butting player
March 11 (UPI) -- Lecce fired manager Roberto D'Aversa after head-butting striker Thomas Henry after a loss to Verona, the Italian Serie A club announced Monday.
Domestic Product enters Derby picture with win in Tampa Bay Derby
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Domestic Product enters Derby picture with win in Tampa Bay Derby
March 11 (UPI) -- Domestic Product entered the crowded Kentucky Derby mix with a victory in the Tampa Bay Derby as the highlight of weekend horse racing,
Six ejected after LSU-South Carolina women's basketball fight
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Six ejected after LSU-South Carolina women's basketball fight
March 11 (UPI) -- Six players were ejected after an on-court fight late in South Carolina's win over LSU in the Southeastern Conference women's basketball title game in Greenville, S.C.
Pittsburgh Steelers to sign QB Russell Wilson to 1-year deal
NFL // 1 day ago
Pittsburgh Steelers to sign QB Russell Wilson to 1-year deal
March 11 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a one-year deal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six ejected after LSU-South Carolina women's basketball fight
Six ejected after LSU-South Carolina women's basketball fight
Bears shift from Arlington Heights move, commit to downtown Chicago
Bears shift from Arlington Heights move, commit to downtown Chicago
Chicago Bears, running back D'Andre Swift agree to $24M deal
Chicago Bears, running back D'Andre Swift agree to $24M deal
Tennessee Titans, running back Tony Pollard agree to 3-year contract
Tennessee Titans, running back Tony Pollard agree to 3-year contract
Pittsburgh Steelers to sign QB Russell Wilson to 1-year deal
Pittsburgh Steelers to sign QB Russell Wilson to 1-year deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement