Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 24, 2024 / 10:23 AM

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev ousts Carlos Alcaraz, clinches semifinal spot

By Alex Butler
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the 2024 Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne. Photo by Mast Irham/EPA-EFE
1 of 6 | Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the 2024 Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne. Photo by Mast Irham/EPA-EFE

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Alexander Zverev held a two-set lead on Carlos Alcaraz before allowing the Spaniard to rally on Day 11 of the 2024 Australian Open. He then calmed his nerves and eliminated the No. 2 seed, clinching a semifinal ticket.

"When you are up, you start thinking," Zverev said on the ESPN broadcast, which ended Thursday morning in Australia, but aired Wednesday in the United States due to the 16-hour time difference.

Advertisement

"We are all human. It's a great honor to play against guys like him."

The German totaled seven aces, 28 winners and converted 7 of 10 break points in the 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4 victory at Rod Laver Arena. Alcaraz totaled six aces, 39 winners and converted 2 of 5 break points. He also committed 45 unforced errors, compared to Zverev's 25, in the 3-hour, 25-minute quarterfinal.

Advertisement

Zverev raced out to a 3-0 lead to open the match, breaking Alcaraz's first serve. He broke Alcaraz again in the sixth game and held in the seventh to win the first set.

Each player held serve through the first six games of the second. Zverev then won the final three games of the set, breaking Alcaraz twice, for a 2-0 lead.

Alcaraz and Zverev held again to start the third set. Zverev then broke Alcaraz in the third game and held twice to take a 5-2 lead, as he readied to serve for match point. Alcaraz held in the eighth game to make the score 5-3.

He then broke Zverev in the the ninth game and held to tie the match 5-5. He went on to win the set in a tiebreak, appearing to snatch movement.

But Zverev rallied to break Alcaraz in the first game of the fourth and final set. Alcaraz responded by breaking Zverev's next serve. They each held their next two serves to tie the set 4-4 tie entering the ninth game.

Zverev then broke Alcaraz for a 5-4 edge and claimed match point when the Spaniard hit his final return past the baseline.

The No. 6 seed will now face another tough test in the next round, when he meets No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the semifinals.

Advertisement

"He's been kicking my [expletive] a lot over the last year or so, but maybe this will be it," Zverev said of his chances to beat Medvedev and advance to the final.

On Wednesday, Medvedev outlasted No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in a five-set match, which lasted nearly four hours. Medvedev totaled 11 aces, 43 winners and converted 4 of 9 break points in the 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory. He committed 42 unforced errors, compared to his foe's 55.

The winner of the Alcaraz-Medvedev match will meet No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia or No. 4 Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men's singles final.

On the women's side, No. 12 Zheng Qinwen of China ousted Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in straight sets to reach the semifinals on Day 11 of the Grand Slam.

Zheng edged Kalinskaya 10-2 in aces, 42-18 in winners and 6-2 in break points converted in that 2-hour, 20-minute match. She won 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-1.

Zheng will face Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in the semifinals. Yastremska advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 straight-sets victory over Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic.

The winner of the Zheng-Yastremska match will face No. 4 Coco Gauff of the United States or No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's singles final.

Advertisement

Gauff and Sabalenka will meet in the first women's semifinal Thursday in Melbourne. That match will air at 3:30 a.m. EST on ESPN. The first men's semifinal will air at 10:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

21 moments from U.S. Open champ Coco Gauff's rise in tennis

Coco Gauff of the United States raises her trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win the Women's U.S. Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Forest Hills, N.Y., on September 9, 2023. Graff won in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tennessee Titans hire ex-Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan as head coach
NFL // 17 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans hire ex-Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan as head coach
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans officially hired former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, replacing Mike Vrabel, the team announced Wednesday.
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
MIAMI, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's first NFL mock draft of 2024.
Brewers agree to deal with ex-Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins
MLB // 1 hour ago
Brewers agree to deal with ex-Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to sign former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a two-year, $34 million deal.
Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton, Joe Mauer elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
MLB // 3 hours ago
Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton, Joe Mauer elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer were elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced.
Georgia Bulldogs' Uga X mascot dies at 10
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Georgia Bulldogs' Uga X mascot dies at 10
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga X, an English bulldog also known as Que, has died, the school announced Tuesday. He was 10.
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
NFL // 1 day ago
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Dollars are flying into an upstate New York cat rescue shelter, as football fans continue to console Tyler Bass after he missed a crucial field goal, which led to the Buffalo Bills' exit from the NFL playoffs.
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for anti-drug policy violation
NBA // 22 hours ago
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for anti-drug policy violation
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The NBA suspended Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson for 25 games for violating its anti-drug program, the league announced Tuesday.
Eagles fire offensive coordinator Brian Johnson
NFL // 23 hours ago
Eagles fire offensive coordinator Brian Johnson
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Brian Johnson was fired as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, joining several other assistant coaches who won't return as a result of the teams late-season struggles and early playoff exit.
Hornets to trade Terry Rozier to Heat for Kyle Lowry, draft pick
NBA // 1 day ago
Hornets to trade Terry Rozier to Heat for Kyle Lowry, draft pick
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Charlotte Hornets agreed to trade guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in exchange for guard Kyle Lowry and a first-round draft pick, a league source told UPI on Tuesday morning.
Joel Embiid credits 'extremely unselfish' 76ers for 70-point night
NBA // 1 day ago
Joel Embiid credits 'extremely unselfish' 76ers for 70-point night
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid immediately attributed a historic 70-point performance to his teammates when he met with reporters after making 24 field goals and 21 free throws in a Philadelphia 76ers win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
Georgia Bulldogs' Uga X mascot dies at 10
Georgia Bulldogs' Uga X mascot dies at 10
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for anti-drug policy violation
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for anti-drug policy violation
Eagles fire offensive coordinator Brian Johnson
Eagles fire offensive coordinator Brian Johnson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement