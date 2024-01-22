Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 22, 2024 / 10:45 AM

Australian Open: Alcaraz, Zverev climb into quarterfinals

By Alex Butler
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning his fourth-round match at the 2024 Australian Open on Monday in Melbourne. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE
1 of 6 | Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning his fourth-round match at the 2024 Australian Open on Monday in Melbourne. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz ensured that all of the Top 5 men's tennis stars advanced to the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals, with a straight sets victory Monday in Melbourne. Just three of the Top 10 women reached that stage.

Alcaraz needed just 109 minutes to eliminate Serbian foe Miomir Kecmanovic from the Grand Slam. The No. 2 Spaniard fired five aces, 43 winners and converted 5 of 9 break point opportunities in the 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 win at Rod Laver Arena.

Advertisement

"I'm feeling better and better every day," Alcaraz told reporters. "I'm feeling better every match that I play. I'm coming into the quarterfinal with a lot of confidence."

Alcaraz, the Wimbledon 2023 champion, will meet No. 6 Alexander Zverev of Germany in his first Australian Open quarterfinal appearance. The winner will battle No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland or No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the semifinals.

Zverev needed a bit more time to win his fourth-round match. He edged No. 19 Cameron Norrie of England in 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(3). He totaled 15 aces, 54 winners and converted 4 of 14 break points in the 4-hour, 5-minute match. Zverev logged 41 unforced errors, compared to Norrie's 63.

Advertisement

Medvedev advanced with a four-set win over Nuno Borges of Portugal. Hurkacz beat Arthur Cazaux of France in straight sets.

No. 12 Zheng Qinwen of China was the highest-seeded woman to advance on Day 9. She beat Oceane Dodin of France 6-0, 6-3. Zheng will face Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in the quarterfinals.

The winner of that match will play Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic or Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the semifinals. Noskova, who beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the third round, advanced because of a fourth-round walkover from No. 19 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Yastremska, a qualifier, upset No. 18 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. Kalinskaya beat No. 26 Jasmine Paolini of Italy in straight sets.

No. 4 Coco Gauff of the United States will be among the top players in action on Day 10. She will face Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in her quarterfinal. The winner of that match will battle No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or No. 9 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will face No. 12 Taylor Fritz of the United States in the men's singles circuit. The winner of that quarterfinal will meet No. 4 Jannik Sinner of Italy or No. 5 Andrey Rublev of Russia in the semifinals.

Advertisement

Quarterfinal coverage will start at 8 p.m. EST Monday on ESPN+ and at 9 p.m. on ESPN2. The women's final will air at 3:30 a.m. Saturday on ESPN. The men's final will air at the same time Sunday on ESPN.

21 moments from U.S. Open champ Coco Gauff's rise in tennis

Coco Gauff of the United States raises her trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win the Women's U.S. Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Forest Hills, N.Y., on September 9, 2023. Graff won in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Track Phantom wins Kentucky Derby prep
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Track Phantom wins Kentucky Derby prep
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Saudi Crown punched his ticket to Saudi Arabia and Track Phantom continued his march toward the Kentucky Derby.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark OK after collision with fan after upset loss
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark OK after collision with fan after upset loss
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- College basketball star Caitlin Clark is OK after she said she was "absolutely just hammered" by a fan who ran onto the court as the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrated an upset win over her Iowa Hawkeyes.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs advance to AFC finale with 'team win' over Bills
NFL // 4 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs advance to AFC finale with 'team win' over Bills
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes lauded his teammates and defense for propelling a playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills, pushing the Kansas City Chiefs into the AFC Championship game for the sixth-consecutive postseason.
Stanford's Tara VanDerveer becomes winningest coach in college basketball history
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Stanford's Tara VanDerveer becomes winningest coach in college basketball history
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Stanford's Tara VanDerveer made sure to praise her players first after guiding the Cardinal to a 65-56 triumph over Oregon State and setting a new mark as the winningest coach in the history of college basketball.
Mass layoffs expected at Sports Illustrated after publisher misses payment
Sports News // 2 days ago
Mass layoffs expected at Sports Illustrated after publisher misses payment
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Sports Illustrated's publisher is laying off "possibly all" of the magazine's staff after failing to pay the parent company, according to a statement from the brand's union.
Golfer Jack Burke Jr., oldest Masters champion, dies at 100
Sports News // 2 days ago
Golfer Jack Burke Jr., oldest Masters champion, dies at 100
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Jack Burke Jr., the oldest living champion of the Masters Tournament, has died, the United States Golf Association announced Friday. He was 100.
U.S. women's soccer star Sam Mewis retires, cites knee injury
Soccer // 2 days ago
U.S. women's soccer star Sam Mewis retires, cites knee injury
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Sam Mewis, who won a World Cup with the United States Women's National Team in 2019, will retire from soccer, she announced Friday on social media.
Australian Open: Gauff, Djokovic climb into fourth round; Shelton exits
Sports News // 3 days ago
Australian Open: Gauff, Djokovic climb into fourth round; Shelton exits
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff continued her undefeated (8-0) streak to start the tennis season, while top-seeded Novak Djokovic also dismantled his foe in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday in Melbourne.
College basketball: 'Locked in' Miami women upset No. 4 N.C. State
Sports News // 3 days ago
College basketball: 'Locked in' Miami women upset No. 4 N.C. State
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Shayeann Day-Wilson, Jasmyne Roberts and Lashae Dwyer each scored 18 points to lead the Miami Hurricanes to an upset win over the No. 4 N.C. State Wolfpack.
Kentucky Derby competition heats up in New Orleans
Sports News // 3 days ago
Kentucky Derby competition heats up in New Orleans
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- With only 15 weeks to go to the Kentucky Derby, competition for spots in the starting gate is heating up quickly. Overseas, Dubai's second-biggest weekend of the year is on the horizon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark OK after collision with fan after upset loss
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark OK after collision with fan after upset loss
Tennis writer Mike Dickson, 59, dies at Australian Open
Tennis writer Mike Dickson, 59, dies at Australian Open
Mass layoffs expected at Sports Illustrated after publisher misses payment
Mass layoffs expected at Sports Illustrated after publisher misses payment
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs advance to AFC finale with 'team win' over Bills
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs advance to AFC finale with 'team win' over Bills
Stanford's Tara VanDerveer becomes winningest coach in college basketball history
Stanford's Tara VanDerveer becomes winningest coach in college basketball history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement