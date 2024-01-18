Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 9:30 AM

Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz, Swiatek advance; Rune, Pegula upset

By Alex Butler
Jessica Pegula of the United States walks off the court after an upset loss to Clara Burel of France at the 2024 Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne. Photo by Lucas Coch/EPA-EFE
1 of 6 | Jessica Pegula of the United States walks off the court after an upset loss to Clara Burel of France at the 2024 Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne. Photo by Lucas Coch/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek lost second sets, but rallied to win in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne. Jessica Pegula and Holger Rune exited with upset losses on Day 5 of the Grand Slam.

Alcaraz, the men's No. 2 seed, beat unseeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-6(3) at Rod Laver Arena. He totaled 12 aces, 43 winners and converted 3 of 6 break point opportunities in the match, while battling strong winds in Melbourne Park.

Advertisement

"I'm really happy with my performance," Alcaraz said on the ESPN broadcast. "I think both of us played at such a great level, with high intensity. The match was a bit tricky with the wind. It was tough to play your best, but we tried."

Alcaraz will battle wild card Juncheng Shang of China in the third round. The winner will meet No. 14 Tommy Paul of the United States or unseeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the fourth round.

Advertisement

Paul advanced to the third round with a 6,2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Jack Draper of England.

No. 6 Alexander Zverev of Germany, No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, No. 11 Casper Ruud of Norway and No. 13 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria were among the top men to advance on Day 5.

Ruud will meet No. 19 Cameron Norrie of England in the third round. The winner will face Zverev or American Alex Michelsen in the fourth round.

Wild card Arthur Cazaux of France upset No. 8 Holger Rune of Denmark. Cazaux fired 18 aces and 51 winners and converted 3 of 8 break points in the four-set victory. Rune totaled six aces and 48 winners. He logged 40 unforced errors and converted 1 of 4 break points.

In the women's singles circuit, No. 1 Swiatek of Poland beat American Danielle Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Swiatek edged Collins 35-28 in winners and 7-6 in converted break points.

"I didn't feel like I had control of the match, but I wanted to fight until the end," Swiatek told reporters. "I knew that, as I said post-match, it's hard for anybody to keep the level Danielle showed in the second set."

Advertisement

Swiatek will meet unseeded Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in the third round. The winner of that match will battle No. 19 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in the fourth round, with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line.

Like Wednesday, upsets were again a major factor on Day 5. Clara Burel beat No. 5 Jessica Pegula of the United States in straight sets. Burel edged Pegula 2-0 in aces, 17-9 in winners and 5-2 in break-point conversions in the 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Russian Anna Blinkova also scored an upset, eliminating 2023 runner-up Elena Rybakina (No. 3) of Kazakhstan 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(20).

Blinkova needed 10 match point opportunities in the win. The third-set, 42-point tiebreaker was the longest in women's Grand Slam history and longest overall at the Australian Open, in the men's or women's singles circuits.

Blinkova will face No. 26 Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the third round. The winner of that match will meet American Sloane Stephens or Russian Anna Kalinskaya in the fourth round.

Stephens advanced with a Day 5 upset of No. 14 Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

With the Rybakina and Pegula exits, just five of the Top 10 women's players remain active in the singles tournament. None of those players are in the top half of the draw, meaning Swiatek can't face a Top 10 foe until the final.

Advertisement

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2) of Belarus, No. 4 Coco Gauff of the United States, No. 9 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic and No. 10 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil will be among the top women's players in action Friday at the Australian Open.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, No. 4 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 5 Andrey Rublev of Russia, No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No. 10 Alex de Minaur of Australia will be among the top men's players competing on Day 6.

Coverage of the Australian Open will resume at 11 a.m. EST Thursday on ESPN2. Additional coverage will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and 9 p.m. on ESPN.

21 moments from U.S. Open champ Coco Gauff's rise in tennis

Coco Gauff of the United States raises her trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win the Women's U.S. Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Forest Hills, N.Y., on September 9, 2023. Graff won in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cowboys to keep coach Mike McCarthy, 'very close' to title, owner says
NFL // 2 hours ago
Cowboys to keep coach Mike McCarthy, 'very close' to title, owner says
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Jerry Jones will bring back Mike McCarthy as head coach in 2024, amid rumors he would be fired, and believes the Dallas Cowboys are "very close and capable" of winning a Super Bowl, the longtime team owner said.
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies of heart attack
NBA // 21 hours ago
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies of heart attack
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has died after suffering a heart attack during a team dinner in Salt Lake City. The Warriors game against the Utah Jazz has been postponed.
Tennis writer Mike Dickson, 59, dies at Australian Open
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Tennis writer Mike Dickson, 59, dies at Australian Open
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Tennis writer Mike Dickson died while reporting on the Australian Open, his family announced Wednesday. The British journalist was 59.
Amazon to buy stake in Diamond Sports in bankruptcy restructuring
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Amazon to buy stake in Diamond Sports in bankruptcy restructuring
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Amazon agreed to buy a minority stake in Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks, which filed for bankruptcy protection in March, the companies announced Wednesday.
Alabama All-American safety Caleb Downs enters transfer portal
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Alabama All-American safety Caleb Downs enters transfer portal
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Alabama All-American safety Caleb Downs will enter the college football transfer portal, becoming the latest Crimson Tide star to make the move since coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.
Australian Open: Djokovic, Gauff advance in upset-filled Day 4
Sports News // 1 day ago
Australian Open: Djokovic, Gauff advance in upset-filled Day 4
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff were among the top players to advance Wednesday at the 2024 Australian Open. Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari and Frances Tiafoe were among those upset on Day 4 of the Grand Slam in Melbourne.
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa past Wisconsin, passes Brittney Griner in scoring
Sports News // 1 day ago
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa past Wisconsin, passes Brittney Griner in scoring
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark netted a game-high 32 points to lead Iowa to a victory over Wisconsin and passed former Baylor star Brittney Griner for fourth place on the women's college basketball scoring list.
NFL playoffs: Ravens, Texans to start divisional round
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL playoffs: Ravens, Texans to start divisional round
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- NFL MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens will host the emerging Houston Texans on Saturday in Baltimore, starting the divisional round of the 2024 NFL postseason.
Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh interview for new jobs as NFL coaching rumors swirl
NFL // 1 day ago
Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh interview for new jobs as NFL coaching rumors swirl
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh were among the latest prominent candidates to be interviewed for NFL head coaching vacancies. Rumors continue to swirl about other potential openings as the playoffs progress.
Australian Open tennis: Carlos Alcaraz cruises to first-round victory
Sports News // 1 day ago
Australian Open tennis: Carlos Alcaraz cruises to first-round victory
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who missed the 2023 Australian Open due to an abdominal injury, cruised to victory in his return to Melbourne, beating Richard Gasquet in straight sets in the first round of the 2024 Grand Slam.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh interview for new jobs as NFL coaching rumors swirl
Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh interview for new jobs as NFL coaching rumors swirl
Tennis writer Mike Dickson, 59, dies at Australian Open
Tennis writer Mike Dickson, 59, dies at Australian Open
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies of heart attack
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies of heart attack
Australian Open: Djokovic, Gauff advance in upset-filled Day 4
Australian Open: Djokovic, Gauff advance in upset-filled Day 4
Cowboys to keep coach Mike McCarthy, 'very close' to title, owner says
Cowboys to keep coach Mike McCarthy, 'very close' to title, owner says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement