Tennis writer Mike Dickson, 59, dies at Australian Open

Daily Mail journalist Mike Dickson poses for a photo in 2023 for his X account. Photo by Mike Dickson/X

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Tennis writer Mike Dickson died while reporting on the Australian Open, his family announced Wednesday. The British journalist was 59. "We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Australian Open," Dickson's wife, Lucy, in a statement posted to his X account. Advertisement

"For 38 years, he lived his dream covering sport all over the world. He was a truly great man and we will miss him terribly."

No cause of death was provided for Dickson, who lived in Wimbledon with his family.

Organizers from major tennis tournaments and hundreds of others, including journalists, athletes and readers, wrote condolences to Dickson's family on social media upon learning of his death.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Mike, our long-standing colleague and friend," the Australian Open wrote on X. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family."

All of us at Wimbledon are deeply saddened to hear this news. Mike covered so many of our Championships during his remarkable career in journalism and brought so many stories to so many sports fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) January 17, 2024

Dickson held a job at the Daily Mail since 1990. The British outlet said he covered 30 different sports across nearly 50 countries during his career.

His final two articles were published Wednesday morning.

"Dicko was everything you want a correspondent to be -- a brilliant news hound, a terrific writer and a friend to so many in his sport," Daily Mail publisher Lee Clayton said. "The world of tennis will join us in mourning.

"He was a giant of a journalist. It will be an impossibly difficult time for us all as we digest this huge loss."