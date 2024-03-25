Trending
March 25, 2024 / 4:57 PM

Miami Open: Zverev advances to Round of 16; Rybakina, Sakkari on to quarterfinals

By Alex Butler
Alexander Zverev (pictured) of Germany beat American Chris Eubanks in the Round of 32 at the 2024 Miami Open on Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 5 | Alexander Zverev (pictured) of Germany beat American Chris Eubanks in the Round of 32 at the 2024 Miami Open on Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 25 (UPI) -- No. 4 Alexander Zverev was the highest-ranked men's tennis player to advance to the Round of 16 through the early wave of matches Monday at the Miami Open.

The German needed just 101 minutes to dispatch No. 32 Chris Eubanks of the United States. 7-6(4), 6-3 inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Zverev logged eight aces, fired 19 winners and totaled just three unforced errors. He converted each of his two break point opportunities. Eubanks converted just 1 of 5 break point chances.

"I was just hanging on, and sometimes that is just what you need to do," Zverev said.

Zverev will meet No. 16 Karen Khachanov of Russia for a spot in the quarterfinals. Khachanov needed 2 hours, 39 minutes to defeat No. 21 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina on Monday in Miami Gardens.

No. 57 Fabian Marozsan of Hungary also advanced with a victory over No. 46 Alexei Popyrin of Australia. He will battle No. 10 Alex de Minaur of Australia in the Round of 16.

De Minaur advanced with a 7-6(3), 6-4 triumph over No. 25 Jan Lennard Struff of Germany.

In the women's singles circuit, No. 9 Maria Sakkari of Greece was the first player to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals. She advanced because of a walkover from No. 25 Anna Kalinskaya of Russia, her Round of 16 foe.

Sakkari will face No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan for a spot in the semifinals. Rybakina needed just 84 minutes to beat No. 18 Madison Keys of the United States 6-3, 7-5 on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Russian broke Keys' serve five times.

No. 68 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan beat No. 36 Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine to gain another women's quarterfinal spot. She will face No. 32 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus or No. 30 Katie Boulter of England for a ticket to the semifinals.

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, No. 12 Grigor Dmitrov of Bulgaria and No. 17 Ben Shelton of the United States will be among the top players involved in men's Round of 32 play Monday night in Miami Gardens.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 3 Coco Gauff of the United States, No. 5 Jessica Pegula of the United States, No. 16 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia, No. 20 Emma Navarro of the United States, No. 24 Sorana Cirstea of Romania and No. 27 Caroline Garcia of France will be among the top players in action in the women's Round of 16.

