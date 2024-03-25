Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 25, 2024 / 11:37 AM

Kentucky Derby field filling in after weekend races from Louisiana to Japan

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
Catching Freedom wins Saturday's Louisiana Derby, is Kentucky Derby bound. Photo courtesy of Fair Grounds
1 of 2 | Catching Freedom wins Saturday's Louisiana Derby, is Kentucky Derby bound. Photo courtesy of Fair Grounds

March 25 (UPI) -- It's time to start filling the field for the 150th Kentucky Derby after the first big weekend of qualifying races in Louisiana, Kentucky and Japan.

Catching Freedom is headed to Churchill Downs after a big win in the Louisiana Derby. Endlessly won a Kentucky Derby qualifier at Turfway Park, but don't mark him down for the Derby as his future is on the turf.

Advertisement

In Japan, unheralded T O Password earned a free pass in the Run for the Roses, with his plans yet to be determined.

There was plenty of high-quality, contentious racing sandwiched around those events at tracks from one edge of North America to the other.

Related

Meanwhile, Japan, Hong Kong and Australia had big doings of their own. We cover that action in our separate, international roundup, which please see. Let's get this party started with ...

Advertisement

The Road to the Roses

Saturday's $1 million Grade II Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds and $700,000 Grade III Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turway Park kicked off the end game of the "Road to the Kentucky Derby" series.

Each race bestowed 100 points on the winner with 50, 25, 15 and 10 for the minor placings. In most years, 40 points has been about the "bubble" number to qualify for the maximum 20-horse field. It could be shaping up to be a bigger number for the 150th Derby.

Those numbers no longer concern Catching Freedom or his trainer, Brad Cox. The Constitution colt soared to the top of the leaderboard with a visually impressive, last-to-first victory in the Louisiana Derby.

Jockey Flavien Prat showed Catching Freedom daylight at the top of the long Fair Grounds stretch and he gobbled up the ground to finish first by 1 length.

Honor Marie also ran late to finish second with Tuscan Gold third and pacesetting favorite Track Phantom fourth.

Catching Freedom is comfortably in the Run for the Roses. And, combining Saturday's haul with points accumulated earlier, Honor Marie and Track Phantom both seem certain of Kentucky Derby spots.

Advertisement

"He needed pretty much the entire stretch to get there and I am very proud of the effort," said Cox, whose happy weekend also included wins in the Fair Grounds Oaks and big stakes at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas.

"We'll make sure he is happy and healthy," said Cox, who also won the Fair Grounds Oaks and big money races at Oaklawn Park. "We'll ship him up to Churchill (Downs) next week. ... Hopefully, he can have a great six weeks and a big run the first Saturday in May."

On Turfway Park's all-weather surface in northern Kentucky, Endlessly effortlessly swept by much of the field in the final furlong of the Jeff Ruby Steaks (it's named for the sponsoring steakhouse chain) and drew off to win by 4 lengths. West Saratoga was second with four other horses bunched just behind him.

Endlessly hasn't yet raced on dirt, and isn't likely to make his first start there in the Kentucky Derby. West Saratoga, however, is a potential candidate for Louisville.

In Japan, an otherwise unheralded colt named T O Password secured a guaranteed invitation to the Kentucky Derby by locking down the championship of the "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby" with a victory in the equally unheralded Fukuryu Stakes at Nakayama Racecourse.

Advertisement

It was only the second career start for the colt, who is by Copano Rickey and has Sunday Silence two generations farther back in his pedigree. Trainer Daisuke Takayanagi said the owner will consider the Derby, adding, "I would love to give it a try in the Kentucky Derby, personally."

Several other Saturday races could be viewed for potential starters in the Preakness Stakes.

Nash showed promise while winning the $200,000 Hot Springs Stakes at Oaklawn Park by 5 1/2 lengths. Trikari took out the $250,000 Rushaway Stakes at Turfway Park. And Copper Tax beat Inveigled by a neck in the $100,000 Private Terms Stakes at Laurel Park.

The Lane to the Lilies

One solid favorite and one solid long shot emerged victorious from weekend Kentucky Oaks preliminaries.

At Fair Grounds, Tarifa went to the post as favorite in the $400,000 Grade II Fair Grounds Oaks, then had all she could do to pull out the victory by 3/4 length over stubborn pacesetter

Our Pretty Woman. Tarifa, a Godolphin homebred filly by Bernardini, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:43.24 with Flavien Prat in the irons for Cox.

The victory boosted Tarifa into a substantial lead on the "Road to the Kentucky Oaks" standings, and Cox said that's just where she's headed.

Advertisement

At Turfway Park, Everland came from off the pace to win the $300,000 Bourbonette Oaks by 1 1/4 lengths over Winable.

Everland, an Arrogate filly based at Turfway, was claimed by trainer Eric Foster three starts back for $30,000 and earned $177,800 for the Bourbonette win. As former Daily Racing Form reporter Marty McGee was fond of saying, "It's an easy game."

Classic

Three big-money heats attracted competitive fields in this division.

First Mission pressed the pace in Saturday's $600,000 Grade III Essex Handicap at Oaklawn Park, quickly took over the lead midway around the stretch turn and flew clear, winning by 5 lengths -- another weekend score for Brad Cox.

Red Route One altered course to the outside of rivals in deep stretch in Saturday's $500,000 Grade II New Orleans Classic at Fair Grounds and shot by pacesetting Louisiana-bred sensation Touchuponastar to win by 2 lengths over that one.

Cellist sat just off the pace in Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Kentucky Cup Classic at Turfway Park, advanced heading into the stretch and kicked on to win by 2 3/4 lengths over Atone.

Distaff

Dana's Beauty, at odds of 20-1, led most of the way to a 2 3/4-length victory in Saturday's $250,000 Latonia Stakes on the Turfway Park all-weather track. The 6-year-old Not This Time mare ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.96 with Jose Ortiz up.

Advertisement

Sprint

Okiro overcame an awkward start in Saturday's $250,000 Animal Kingdom Stakes for 3-year-olds at Turfway Park, showed his stuff in the lane and got up to win by 2 1/4 lengths. The favorite, Valentine Candy, finished fourth.

Turf

I'm Very Busy confirmed he's going to be a turf force with a late-running win in Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Muniz Memorial Classic at Fair Grounds.

The Cloud Computing colt, trained by Chad Brown, flashed signs of breaking out with a close second to Irish star filly Warm Heart in the Grade I Pegasus World Cup Turf at Gulfstream Park in January.

Missed the Cut stalked the pace in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III San Luis Rey Stakes at Santa Anita, got by the early leader around the furlong marker and rolled home first by 1 1/4 lengths.

Filly & Mare Turf

Delahaye stalked the pace in Saturday's $150,000 Tom Benson Memorial at Fair Grounds, challenged for the lead in upper stretch and finally inched away in the final sixteenth to win by 3/4 length from Join the Dance.

Delahaye, a 4-year-old Medaglia d'Oro filly, got 1 1/16 miles on good turf in 1:42.76 with Tyler Gaffalione riding for trainer Brown.

Advertisement

Turf Sprint

Gulfstream Park's two weekend turf sprints were both moved to the main track and two Royal Ascot vets -- No Nay Mets and Crimson Advocate -- were scratched from their slated warmups for a return trip.

Latest Headlines

NFL owners ban hip-drop tackle, despite players' objections
NFL // 1 minute ago
NFL owners ban hip-drop tackle, despite players' objections
March 25 (UPI) -- NFL team owners voted to ban the hip-drop tackle from games Monday at the league's annual meeting in Orlando, Fla.
LSU, South Carolina, Texas earn Sweet 16 spots in women's basketball tourney
Sports News // 2 hours ago
LSU, South Carolina, Texas earn Sweet 16 spots in women's basketball tourney
March 25 (UPI) -- Reigning champion LSU, undefeated South Carolina and fellow No. 1 seed Texas were among the first teams to clinch spots in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament.
Men's college basketball: Houston, UConn, S.D. State claim final Sweet 16 spots
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Men's college basketball: Houston, UConn, S.D. State claim final Sweet 16 spots
March 25 (UPI) -- Houston, UConn and San Diego State were among the final teams to claim spots in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, edging their Round of 32 foes to advance deeper into March Madness.
MLB opens probe into gambling allegations surrounding Ohtani, ex-interpreter
MLB // 2 days ago
MLB opens probe into gambling allegations surrounding Ohtani, ex-interpreter
March 23 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball says it is formally investigating allegations that the ex-interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani used $4.5 million of the player's money to pay off gambling debts.
Miami Open: Sabalenka beats Badosa in first match since 'unthinkable' Koltsov death
Sports News // 2 days ago
Miami Open: Sabalenka beats Badosa in first match since 'unthinkable' Koltsov death
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 22 (UPI) -- Aryna Sabalenka sustained her typical power and aggression for a straight-sets win over best friend Paula Badosa on Friday at the Miami Open, a match coming days after the death of former boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov.
Orioles' Jackson Holliday, MLB's top prospect, to start season in minors
MLB // 2 days ago
Orioles' Jackson Holliday, MLB's top prospect, to start season in minors
March 22 (UPI) -- Infielder Jackson Holliday, the top prospect in baseball, was reassigned to minor league camp and will not be in the Baltimore Orioles' opening day lineup, the team announced Friday.
Injured Inter Miami star Lionel Messi ruled out vs. Red Bulls, but improving
Soccer // 2 days ago
Injured Inter Miami star Lionel Messi ruled out vs. Red Bulls, but improving
March 22 (UPI) -- Star striker Lionel Messi has been ruled out for Inter Miami's Saturday game against the New York Red Bulls because of a right hamstring injury, but is improving, manager Tata Martino told reporters Friday.
Falcons' Bijan Robinson among those with rare, perfect NCAA tourney bracket
NFL // 3 days ago
Falcons' Bijan Robinson among those with rare, perfect NCAA tourney bracket
March 22 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson is known for his unique football skillset, but he also apparently has a rare gift for picking NCAA men's basketball tournament winners, as his bracket remains perfect through 16 games.
John Calipari cites Kentucky's anxiety, youth after upset tourney loss to Oakland
Sports News // 3 days ago
John Calipari cites Kentucky's anxiety, youth after upset tourney loss to Oakland
March 22 (UPI) -- Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari said his players tired quickly because they were too anxious and cited potential changes to his recruiting style after an upset loss to Oakland in the NCAA tournament.
Final round of Kentucky Derby preps starts Saturday in Louisiana, Kentucky, Japan
Sports News // 3 days ago
Final round of Kentucky Derby preps starts Saturday in Louisiana, Kentucky, Japan
March 22 (UPI) -- Guaranteed spots in the Kentucky Derby are up for grabs in Saturday races in Louisiana, Kentucky and Japan; all the weekend horse racing action, previewed right here.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Men's college basketball: Houston, UConn, S.D. State claim final Sweet 16 spots
Men's college basketball: Houston, UConn, S.D. State claim final Sweet 16 spots
LSU, South Carolina, Texas earn Sweet 16 spots in women's basketball tourney
LSU, South Carolina, Texas earn Sweet 16 spots in women's basketball tourney
Ex-NHL winger Konstantin Koltsov, former boyfriend of tennis star, dies at 42
Ex-NHL winger Konstantin Koltsov, former boyfriend of tennis star, dies at 42
MLB opens probe into gambling allegations surrounding Ohtani, ex-interpreter
MLB opens probe into gambling allegations surrounding Ohtani, ex-interpreter
Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka says 'heart is broken' by Konstantin Koltsov's death
Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka says 'heart is broken' by Konstantin Koltsov's death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement