Sierra Leone is bettors' choice in Kentucky Derby futures wagers

1 of 2 | The Chosen Vron wins Saturday's San Carlos Stakes. Benoit photography, courtesy of Santa Anita

On the track, sprinters seemingly were everywhere. And in Japan, Sixpence is looking like a good one with that country's Classics approaching.

Let's have a look.

The Road to the Roses

Kentucky Derby candidates -- and analysts -- caught a breather this weekend with the final round of prep races is just over the horizon.

Next weekend's action features the $1 million Grade II Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds and the $700,000 Grade III Jeff Ruby Steaks on the Turfway Park all-weather course.

Also on Saturday's slate, the fourth and final leg of the "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby," the Fukuryu Stakes at Nakayama Racecourse, will determine the 3-year-old with right of first refusal for an automatic berth in the Kentucky Derby.

Back home, he's been shuffled a little bit off center stage so far in Derby preparations but trainer Pletcher seems happy with the way things are going with 2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner and Eclipse Award champion Fierceness.

The City of Light colt finished third in his 3-year-old debut, the Grade III Holy Bull Stakes, knocking a bit of luster from his image. He is due back March 30 for the Grade I Florida Derby and worked 6 furlongs Friday under John Velazquez.

"The horse gives you a lot of confidence watching him breeze," Pletcher said. "It seems like he's in really good form, so we're expecting a good performance from him."

Perhaps Pletcher's comments influenced participants in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager as they made Fierceness the second choice in the weekend wagering at odds of 9-1, behind only Sierra Leone.

"All Other 3-Year-Olds" was the third choice of the bettors at 11-1, while Japanese-trained Forever Young, likely for the March 30 UAE Derby in Dubai, was fourth at 12-1.

Meanwhile, in weekend action:

Sprint

The Chosen Vron, the odds-on favorite, led from gate to wire in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III San Carlos Stakes at Santa Anita and won by 1 length over Ghost at Midnight.

A 6-year-old Vronsky gelding, The Chosen Vron ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:20.96 with Hector Berrios in the irons.

Jaxon Traveler got the lead inside the furlong marker in Saturday's $250,000 Grade III Whitmore Stakes at Oaklawn Park and just did get the nod over late-running Tejano Twist in a head-bobbing finish. The favorite, Ryvit, settled for third.

Jaxon Traveler has finished in the money in 21 of 18 career starts.

Beeline made a beeline for the lead in Saturday's $100,000 Hutcheson Stakes for 3-year-olds at Gulfstream Park, and then dug in to preserve victory by a nose over 26-1 long shot Improptude. Beeline remains undefeated after two trips.

Valiant Force, winner of the Norfolk Stakes at last year's Royal Ascot and runner-up in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, finished fourth in his dirt debut.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Asternia pressed the pace in Saturday's $200,000 Purple Martin Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Oaklawn Park, assumed command when called on by jockey Emmanuel Esquivel and drew off to win by 5 1/4 lengths, stopping the timer at 1:10.51.

Ghalia Princess, the odds-on favorite, ran to her notices in Saturday's $100,000 Cicada Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Aqueduct. The American Pharoah miss took over in the stretch and drew off easily to win by 6 lengths.

B G Warrior looked to have things well in hand heading for home in Saturday's $125,000 Queen Stakes on the Turfway Park all-weather course. But the 4-year-old Run Away and Hide filly them had to dig down to preserve the victory by a head over late-running long shot Swall. Honey Pants was third.

Launch let odds-on favorite R Harper Rose take a daylight lead in Sunday's $100,000 Any Limit Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Gulfstream Park, steadily closed the gap to get by that rival near the sixteenth pole and won by 1 3/4 lengths. R Harper Rose held second.

Turf

Even-money favorite Stay Hot stalked the pace into the stretch in Saturday's $100,000 Pasadena Stakes for 3-year-olds at Santa Anita, took the lead and held off Guy Named Joe at the wire, winning by a head. Since finishing 10th in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, Stay Hot has won three straight.

Around the world, around the clock

Australia

Zougotcha got the job done in Saturday's Group 1 Coolmore Classic at Rosehill Gardens, winning the 1,500-meters sprint by some 3/4 length from Semana. Kimochi was third.

The victory was hard-won as Zougotcha forged a path between rivals inside the 400-meters mark, battled to overtake the front-runners and held on in the final jumps. James McDonald rode Zougatcha, a 4-year-old Zoustar mare, for trainer Chris Waller.

Japan

Put a ring around the name Sixpence. The Kizuna colt, winner of both starts at 2, dominated nine rivals in his 3-year-old debut in Sunday's Grade 2 Spring Stakes at Nakayama Racecourse.

Sixpence tracked the leading duo into the stretch run, willingly ran right by them while taking on the uphill climb and won by 3 1/2 lengths in a hand ride. In his first run beyond 1,600 meters, Sixpence clocked 1:49.4 for the 1,800.

On Saturday, it was the 3-year-old fillies in action with Mi Anhelo triumphant in the Grade 3 Flower Cup at Nakayama Racecourse.

The Duramente filly, toting the powder blue with red dots of Silk Racing, tracked the pace while saving ground, cut the corner into the straight and wore down the pacesetter in the final 100 meters. She then held off long shot Hohelied by 3/4 length.